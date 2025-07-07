Top-25 College Basketball: Kentucky Projected Roster & Outlook
In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Kentucky Wildcats.
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.
4. Kentucky
Coach Mark Pope put together a strong first season at Kentucky in a year where he had to play in one of the strongest conferences we've ever seen. The Wildcats had some up-and-down periods, but they beat a lot of great teams and ended up with a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Pope made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time, but would fall to conference rival Tennessee.
He will bring in an even more talented transfer class than last year, led by Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe. Quaintance was one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting cycle and put together a strong season at Arizona State before tearing his ACL in February. Once full healthy, Quaintance will bring the interior presence on the defense end this team lacked a season ago.
As for Lowe, he should absolutely thrive in this system. Lowe put together a big-time sophomore season at Pittsburgh where he averaged 16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.2 RPG and 1.8 SPG.
There will be plenty of options for Lowe to
Top-25 College Basketball: Kentucky Projected Roster & Outlook
In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Kentucky Wildcats.
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.
4. Kentucky
Coach Mark Pope put together a strong first season at Kentucky in a year where he had to play in one of the strongest conferences we've ever seen. The Wildcats had some up-and-down periods, but they beat a lot of great teams and ended up with a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Pope made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time, but would fall to conference rival Tennessee.
He will bring in an even more talented transfer class than last year, led by Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe. Quaintance was one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting cycle and put together a strong season at Arizona State before tearing his ACL in February. Once full healthy, Quaintance will bring the interior presence on the defense end this team lacked a season ago.
As for Lowe, he should absolutely thrive in this system. Lowe put together a big-time sophomore season at Pittsburgh where he averaged 16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.2 RPG and 1.8 SPG.
There will be plenty of options for Lowe to find like Kentucky's leading scorer from last season in Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG), Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate.
Pope also added two top-25 recruits in Jasper Johnson, who is a really dynamic scorer, and a very skilled 6-11 big in Malachi Moreno. This is a very dangerous team that can beat you in every way.
Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.
2025-26 Kentucky Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG at Pittsburgh)
SG: Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)
SF: Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)
PF: Kam Williams (9.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG at Tulane)
C: Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.6 BPG at Arizona State)
Key Reserves: Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG at Alabama), Jasper Johnson (No. 18 in ESPN 100), Malachi Moreno (No. 25 in ESPN 100), Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG), Collin Chandler (2.7 PPG), Trent Noah (2.7 PPG)
Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.
2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Kentucky Wildcats
- St. John's Red Storm
- Duke Blue Devils
- Louisville Cardinals
- Michigan Wolverines
- BYU Cougars
- UConn Huskies
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Auburn Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- UCLA Bruins
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Wisconsin Badgers