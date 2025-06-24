Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Basketball
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Published on June 24, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Arkansas Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Arkansas Razorbacks.

13. Arkansas

Year 1 of the John Calipari era at Arkansas had its ups and downs. In the end, the Razorbacks defeated Kansas and St. John's on their way to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 10 seed before eventually falling in OT to Texas Tech. 

There's certainly something to build on, and coach Cal seemed to create a new identity of toughness with this team. Arkansas was 18th in KenPom in defensive efficiency -- the highest mark for a Calipari-led team since the 2018-19 campaign with Kentucky. 

There will be a lot of talent departing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but there are some exciting new pieces entering the program. Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas are both 5-star recruits and are arguably the two best scoring guards in the entire class. They will quickly help solve some of the offensive inconsistencies this team dealt with last season. 

The Razorbacks will also get some experience back with guard D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were two of coach Cal's top recruits a year ago, and both should be back to continue to build on solid freshman campaigns. 

Finally, Arkansas added some much needed size following the departures of Jonas Aidoo

Top-25 College Basketball: Arkansas Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Arkansas Razorbacks.

13. Arkansas

Year 1 of the John Calipari era at Arkansas had its ups and downs. In the end, the Razorbacks defeated Kansas and St. John's on their way to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 10 seed before eventually falling in OT to Texas Tech. 

There's certainly something to build on, and coach Cal seemed to create a new identity of toughness with this team. Arkansas was 18th in KenPom in defensive efficiency -- the highest mark for a Calipari-led team since the 2018-19 campaign with Kentucky. 

There will be a lot of talent departing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but there are some exciting new pieces entering the program. Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas are both 5-star recruits and are arguably the two best scoring guards in the entire class. They will quickly help solve some of the offensive inconsistencies this team dealt with last season. 

The Razorbacks will also get some experience back with guard D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were two of coach Cal's top recruits a year ago, and both should be back to continue to build on solid freshman campaigns. 

Finally, Arkansas added some much needed size following the departures of Jonas Aidoo and Zvonimir Ivisic. Enter Malique Ewin from Florida State and Nick Pringle from South Carolina. Both are capable of starting and will bring some toughness to continue the theme from last season. 

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Arkansas Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Darius Acuff (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

SG: D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

SF: Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

PF: Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG)

C: Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG at Florida State)

Key Reserves: Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Nick Pringle (9.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG at South Carolina), Billy Richmond (5.7 PPG), Isaiah Sealy (4-star Freshman)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. Coming Soon
  11. Coming Soon
  12. Coming Soon
  13. Arkansas Razorbacks
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats