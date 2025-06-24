This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Arkansas Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Arkansas Razorbacks.

13. Arkansas

Year 1 of the John Calipari era at Arkansas had its ups and downs. In the end, the Razorbacks defeated Kansas and St. John's on their way to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 10 seed before eventually falling in OT to Texas Tech.

There's certainly something to build on, and coach Cal seemed to create a new identity of toughness with this team. Arkansas was 18th in KenPom in defensive efficiency -- the highest mark for a Calipari-led team since the 2018-19 campaign with Kentucky.

There will be a lot of talent departing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but there are some exciting new pieces entering the program. Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas are both 5-star recruits and are arguably the two best scoring guards in the entire class. They will quickly help solve some of the offensive inconsistencies this team dealt with last season.

The Razorbacks will also get some experience back with guard D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile. Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were two of coach Cal's top recruits a year ago, and both should be back to continue to build on solid freshman campaigns.

Finally, Arkansas added some much needed size following the departures of Jonas Aidoo