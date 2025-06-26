Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Basketball
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Published on June 26, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Texas Tech Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

11. Texas Tech

The second year of the Grant McCasland era at Texas Tech was one to remember. The Red Raiders mixed in a great transfer class that included JT Toppin, who won Big 12 Player of the Year honors, and Elijah Hawkins who was one of the top assists men in the country. That all said, there will be as sour taste in the mouth of all the returning players after they blew a late lead to eventual champion Florida in the Elite Eight. 

Coach McCasland got some great news that Toppin would return to the fold for his junior season, and he should be in the running for the Naismith Award. Christian Anderson will also return after a strong freshman campaign that saw him average double digits. 

The Red Raiders will have to replace three starters in Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG), Chance McMillian (14.2 PPG) and Elijah Hawkins (9.1 PPG, 6.5 APG), however. 

The good news is that they added some very nice pieces in the portal this cycle led by LeJuan Watts from Washington State. Watts is basically a carbon copy of Williams and should fit in seamlessly. They also added two great perimeter threats in Donovan Atwell

Top-25 College Basketball: Texas Tech Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

11. Texas Tech

The second year of the Grant McCasland era at Texas Tech was one to remember. The Red Raiders mixed in a great transfer class that included JT Toppin, who won Big 12 Player of the Year honors, and Elijah Hawkins who was one of the top assists men in the country. That all said, there will be as sour taste in the mouth of all the returning players after they blew a late lead to eventual champion Florida in the Elite Eight. 

Coach McCasland got some great news that Toppin would return to the fold for his junior season, and he should be in the running for the Naismith Award. Christian Anderson will also return after a strong freshman campaign that saw him average double digits. 

The Red Raiders will have to replace three starters in Darrion Williams (15.1 PPG), Chance McMillian (14.2 PPG) and Elijah Hawkins (9.1 PPG, 6.5 APG), however. 

The good news is that they added some very nice pieces in the portal this cycle led by LeJuan Watts from Washington State. Watts is basically a carbon copy of Williams and should fit in seamlessly. They also added two great perimeter threats in Donovan Atwell and Tyeree Bryan, who should start on the wings. 

The one concern is that this team doesn't have a true point guard, and Christian Anderson will have to really change his play style to make all these pieces fit together. They also have a pretty unproven bench, albeit with a number of talented pieces who have a year under their belts in McCasland's system. 

When it's all said and done, however, Texas Tech will be one of the best offenses in the country that will be hard to keep up with for a lot of Big 12 teams.

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Texas Tech Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

SG: Donovan Atwell (13.3 PPG, 3.0 3PM at UNC-Greensboro)

SF: Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG, 2.1 3PM at Santa Clara)

PF: LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.4 APG at Washington State)

C: JT Toppin (18.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves: Josiah Moseley (2.0 PPG at Villanova), Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU), Corbin Green (Redshirted), Marial Akuentok (Redshirted), Nolan Groves (3-star Freshman), Leon Horner (Redshirted), Jazz Henderson (Redshirted)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. Coming Soon
  11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  12. Auburn Tigers
  13. Arkansas Razorbacks
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 12 Auburn Tigers
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 12 Auburn Tigers
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide