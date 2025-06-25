Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Basketball
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 12 Auburn Tigers

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 12 Auburn Tigers

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Published on June 25, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Auburn Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Auburn Tigers.

12. Auburn

Auburn will have a lot of experience it will need to replace this coming season. Johni Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Chaney Johnson, Denver Jones and Miles Kelly are all gone after playing so many games in a Tiger uniform. 

Last season was Bruce Pearl's best chance to win that elusive title, but he ultimately fell in the National Semifinals to conference foe Florida. He's going to have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get this new team up to speed together, but he's got the talent to compete at the top of the SEC again. 

Tahaad Pettiford is expected to be the lone returning player. He provided a dynamic scoring punch for this team off the bench in his freshman campaign, but will be asked to take on a much larger role as a sophomore. 

Keyshawn Hall was the biggest pickup in the transfer portal for Pearl. The 6-7 forward averaged a career-high 18.8 PPG at UCF and will now look to replicate it with his fourth school in as many years. 

KeShawn Murphy was one of the top rebounders in the SEC last season with Mississippi State and should start

Top-25 College Basketball: Auburn Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Auburn Tigers.

12. Auburn

Auburn will have a lot of experience it will need to replace this coming season. Johni Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Chaney Johnson, Denver Jones and Miles Kelly are all gone after playing so many games in a Tiger uniform. 

Last season was Bruce Pearl's best chance to win that elusive title, but he ultimately fell in the National Semifinals to conference foe Florida. He's going to have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get this new team up to speed together, but he's got the talent to compete at the top of the SEC again. 

Tahaad Pettiford is expected to be the lone returning player. He provided a dynamic scoring punch for this team off the bench in his freshman campaign, but will be asked to take on a much larger role as a sophomore. 

Keyshawn Hall was the biggest pickup in the transfer portal for Pearl. The 6-7 forward averaged a career-high 18.8 PPG at UCF and will now look to replicate it with his fourth school in as many years. 

KeShawn Murphy was one of the top rebounders in the SEC last season with Mississippi State and should start at center, while Kevin Overton comes over from Texas Tech and should be a reliable floor-spacer. 

Now we get to the fun part. Auburn added the top JUCO prospect in Abdul Bashir and one of the top D-II transfers in Elyjah Freeman. Bashir is a lanky 6-7 swingman who averaged an eye-popping 27.2 PPG last season, while Freeman will add some much-needed interior depth after putting up 18.9 PPG and 8.7 RPG. 

Coach Pearl also brings in three players from the 2025 ESPN 100 led by guard Kaden Magwood, who is one of the best shot-makers in the entire class. This will be a dangerous team come March if the pieces fit like they should.

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Auburn Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Tahaad Pettiford (11.6 PPG, 1.8 3PM)

SG: Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

SF: Abdul Bashir (27.2 PPG at Casper College)

PF: Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG at UCF)

C: KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG at Mississippi State)

Key Reserves: Kaden Magwood (No. 39 in ESPN 100), Sebastian Williams-Adams (No. 45 in ESPN 100), Elyjah Freeman (18.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG at Lincoln Memorial), Simon Walker (No. 99 in ESPN 100), Emeka Opurum (9.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG at Butler Community College)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. Coming Soon
  11. Coming Soon
  12. Auburn Tigers
  13. Arkansas Razorbacks
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide
College Basketball Pre