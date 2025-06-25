This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

KeShawn Murphy was one of the top rebounders in the SEC last season with Mississippi State and should start

Keyshawn Hall was the biggest pickup in the transfer portal for Pearl. The 6-7 forward averaged a career-high 18.8 PPG at UCF and will now look to replicate it with his fourth school in as many years.

Tahaad Pettiford is expected to be the lone returning player. He provided a dynamic scoring punch for this team off the bench in his freshman campaign, but will be asked to take on a much larger role as a sophomore.

Last season was Bruce Pearl's best chance to win that elusive title, but he ultimately fell in the National Semifinals to conference foe Florida. He's going to have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get this new team up to speed together, but he's got the talent to compete at the top of the SEC again.

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Auburn Tigers.

Top-25 College Basketball: Auburn Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Auburn Tigers.

12. Auburn

Auburn will have a lot of experience it will need to replace this coming season. Johni Broome, Chad Baker-Mazara, Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore, Chaney Johnson, Denver Jones and Miles Kelly are all gone after playing so many games in a Tiger uniform.

Last season was Bruce Pearl's best chance to win that elusive title, but he ultimately fell in the National Semifinals to conference foe Florida. He's going to have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get this new team up to speed together, but he's got the talent to compete at the top of the SEC again.

Tahaad Pettiford is expected to be the lone returning player. He provided a dynamic scoring punch for this team off the bench in his freshman campaign, but will be asked to take on a much larger role as a sophomore.

Keyshawn Hall was the biggest pickup in the transfer portal for Pearl. The 6-7 forward averaged a career-high 18.8 PPG at UCF and will now look to replicate it with his fourth school in as many years.

KeShawn Murphy was one of the top rebounders in the SEC last season with Mississippi State and should start at center, while Kevin Overton comes over from Texas Tech and should be a reliable floor-spacer.

Now we get to the fun part. Auburn added the top JUCO prospect in Abdul Bashir and one of the top D-II transfers in Elyjah Freeman. Bashir is a lanky 6-7 swingman who averaged an eye-popping 27.2 PPG last season, while Freeman will add some much-needed interior depth after putting up 18.9 PPG and 8.7 RPG.

Coach Pearl also brings in three players from the 2025 ESPN 100 led by guard Kaden Magwood, who is one of the best shot-makers in the entire class. This will be a dangerous team come March if the pieces fit like they should.

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Auburn Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Tahaad Pettiford (11.6 PPG, 1.8 3PM)

SG: Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

SF: Abdul Bashir (27.2 PPG at Casper College)

PF: Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG at UCF)

C: KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG at Mississippi State)

Key Reserves: Kaden Magwood (No. 39 in ESPN 100), Sebastian Williams-Adams (No. 45 in ESPN 100), Elyjah Freeman (18.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG at Lincoln Memorial), Simon Walker (No. 99 in ESPN 100), Emeka Opurum (9.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG at Butler Community College)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25