15. Alabama

Mark Sears (18.6 PPG, 5.1 APG) will be impossible for this team to replace, but the Crimson Tide are loaded once again going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Expect big things from Labaron Philon, who elected to return to Tuscaloosa after a standout freshman campaign that saw him average 10.6 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.4 SPG in just 24.6 MPG. The 6-4 guard is going to get the keys to Nate Oats high-flying offense and be in charge of pushing the pace.

Philon will have two of the most dangerous shooters in the country in the backcourt with him in Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell. Holloway has the potential to average 15+ PPG this season, and Wrightsell will be motivated after last season was cut short due to an Achilles injury.

The Tide will have the luxury to ease Wrightsell back in after adding Jalil Bethea in the transfer portal from Miami. The 6-5 guard was one of the most dynamic scorers in the 2024 recruiting class, but failed to find his footing in his lone season with the Hurricanes.

The frontcourt will have a new look as well with Grant Nelson (11.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG) and Cliff Omoruyi (7.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG) out of eligibility. Enter Taylor Bol Bowen from Florida State and Noah Williamson from Bucknell. Bol Bowen will be an excellent fit for coach Oats as a stretch four who shot over 41 percent from deep and swatted 1.5 shots per game last season. Williamson can give Alabama a true interior scoring threat, something it didn't have last season.

Aiden Sherrell and Houston Mallette should both see increases in their usage from last season, and London Jemison and Davion Hannah are both top-50 recruits who should be able to find a role out of the gate.

There will likely be some inconsistencies next season, but this will be a very scary team for anyone in the SEC to have to deal with.

2025-26 Alabama Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.4 SPG)

SG: Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG, 2.4 3PM)

SF: Latrell Wrightsell (11.5 PPG, 2.4 3PM)

PF: Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG at Florida State)

C: Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG at Bucknell)

Key Reserves: Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami), Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG), Houston Mallette (Redshirted), London Jemison (No. 43 in ESPN 100), Davion Hannah (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Keitenn Bristow (11.3 PPG at Tarleton State), Amari Allen (4-star Freshman)

