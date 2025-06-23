Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Basketball
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Updated on June 23, 2025 1:29PM EST
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Alabama Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

15. Alabama

Mark Sears (18.6 PPG, 5.1 APG) will be impossible for this team to replace, but the Crimson Tide are loaded once again going into the 2025-26 campaign. 

Expect big things from Labaron Philon, who elected to return to Tuscaloosa after a standout freshman campaign that saw him average 10.6 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.4 SPG in just 24.6 MPG. The 6-4 guard is going to get the keys to Nate Oats high-flying offense and be in charge of pushing the pace. 

Philon will have two of the most dangerous shooters in the country in the backcourt with him in Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell. Holloway has the potential to average 15+ PPG this season, and Wrightsell will be motivated after last season was cut short due to an Achilles injury. 

The Tide will have the luxury to ease Wrightsell back in after adding Jalil Bethea in the transfer portal from Miami. The 6-5 guard was one of the most dynamic scorers in the 2024 recruiting class, but failed to find his footing in his lone

Top-25 College Basketball: Alabama Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Alabama Crimson Tide.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

15. Alabama

Mark Sears (18.6 PPG, 5.1 APG) will be impossible for this team to replace, but the Crimson Tide are loaded once again going into the 2025-26 campaign. 

Expect big things from Labaron Philon, who elected to return to Tuscaloosa after a standout freshman campaign that saw him average 10.6 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.4 SPG in just 24.6 MPG. The 6-4 guard is going to get the keys to Nate Oats high-flying offense and be in charge of pushing the pace. 

Philon will have two of the most dangerous shooters in the country in the backcourt with him in Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell. Holloway has the potential to average 15+ PPG this season, and Wrightsell will be motivated after last season was cut short due to an Achilles injury. 

The Tide will have the luxury to ease Wrightsell back in after adding Jalil Bethea in the transfer portal from Miami. The 6-5 guard was one of the most dynamic scorers in the 2024 recruiting class, but failed to find his footing in his lone season with the Hurricanes. 

The frontcourt will have a new look as well with Grant Nelson (11.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG) and Cliff Omoruyi (7.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG) out of eligibility. Enter Taylor Bol Bowen from Florida State and Noah Williamson from Bucknell. Bol Bowen will be an excellent fit for coach Oats as a stretch four who shot over 41 percent from deep and swatted 1.5 shots per game last season. Williamson can give Alabama a true interior scoring threat, something it didn't have last season. 

Aiden Sherrell and Houston Mallette should both see increases in their usage from last season, and London Jemison and Davion Hannah are both top-50 recruits who should be able to find a role out of the gate. 

There will likely be some inconsistencies next season, but this will be a very scary team for anyone in the SEC to have to deal with. 

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Alabama Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Labaron Philon (10.6 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.4 SPG)

SG: Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG, 2.4 3PM)

SF: Latrell Wrightsell (11.5 PPG, 2.4 3PM)

PF: Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.5 BPG at Florida State)

C: Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG at Bucknell)

Key Reserves: Jalil Bethea (7.1 PPG at Miami), Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG), Houston Mallette (Redshirted), London Jemison (No. 43 in ESPN 100), Davion Hannah (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Keitenn Bristow (11.3 PPG at Tarleton State), Amari Allen (4-star Freshman)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. Coming Soon
  11. Coming Soon
  12. Coming Soon
  13. Coming Soon
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 14 UCLA Bruins
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 18 Michigan State Spartans
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 18 Michigan State Spartans