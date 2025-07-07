Top-25 College Basketball: St. John's Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the St. John's Red Storm.

5. St. John's

Coach Rick Pitino brought in a stellar transfer class to help replace a lot of outgoing contributors like RJ Luis Jr. (18.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG), Kadary Richmond (12.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.3 APG), Deivon Smith (9.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.9 APG) and Aaron Scott (8.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG).

Bryce Hopkins should be the most immediate help provided he stays healthy, something he has struggled with the last two seasons at Providence. When on the floor, Hopkins is a dynamic power forward who can score in a variety of ways and has been one of the best rebounders in the Big East.

Hopkins will form a powerful frontcourt duo with Zuby Ejiofor, who is coming off a career season in which he was a nightly double-double threat.

Ian Jackson and Joson Sanon were both highly-touted freshman from the 2024 class who will be getting a fresh start with St. John's. Both players are capable of being 15+ PPG scorers provided they buy into the defensive side of the ball.

Dylan Darling, Oziyah Sellers and Dillon Mitchell should all be in the mix to start as well. Darling gets the edge for the final spot because he is really