College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Our college basketball preseason rankings series continues with the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils. Check out predictions and a roster preview for Duke's 2025-26 season.
July 3, 2025
Top-25 College Basketball: Duke Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Duke Blue Devils.

6. Duke

Last year's Duke team was the best team, according to KenPom, since the 1998-99 Duke squad that went 37-2 before falling in the title game to UConn. Led by a potentially generational player in Cooper Flagg, Duke had everything -- incredible length at every position, the most efficient offense in basketball, the lowest opponent's effective FG percentage and tremendous depth. Their 2024 recruiting class had six players ranked inside the top-50, with four of them being 5-star players. 

Unfortunately, it all got away from them in the National Semifinal game against Houston, where the Blue Devils blew a late lead and were left heartbroken. Now, it's back to the drawing board after losing five players to the 2025 NBA Draft.

Coach Jon Scheyer reloaded quickly and is bringing in another incredibly strong class that includes three 5-stars for another title run. The Boozer twins will get a lot of the headlines, as Cameron Boozer is almost a carbon copy of his father Carlos, who played at Duke from 1999-2002 before a very successful NBA career. Cayden Boozer is a 6-4 point guard who has such a great feel for the game and should be an instant replacement for Tyrese Proctor (12.4 PPG).

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Duke Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Cayden Boozer (No. 16 in ESPN 100)

SG: Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

SF: Dame Sarr (Top International Freshman)

PF: Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

C: Patrick Ngongba (3.9 PPG)

Key Reserves: Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100), Caleb Foster (4.9 PPG), Maliq Brown (2.5 PPG), Sebastian Wilkins (No. 25 in ESPN 100), Darren Harris (2.0 PPG), Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (1.8 PPG at Rice)

