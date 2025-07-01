In the backcourt, there will be a big change as well. Tre Donaldson is off to Miami, and in comes Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina. Cadeau is a former 5-star recruit who spent the last two seasons playing in R.J. Davis' shadow. Now he will be the main piece in

While the frontcourt will look very different in the 2025-26 campaign, there's a case to be made that they arguably improved in that area. First off they landed the consensus No. 1 player in the 2025 transfer portal cycle in Yaxel Lendeborg , who put up ridiculous numbers at UAB, averaging 17.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.8 BPG and 1.7 SPG. He'll be joined by 7-3 center Aday Mara , who was underutilized at UCLA, and Morez Johnson , who the same could probably be said of during his one year at Illinois. Those three bigs will be a nightmare for Big Ten coaches to have to prepare for.

Michigan went from an eight-win team with Juwan Howard to a 27-win team and a Sweet Sixteen appearance with Dusty May. The Wolverines were an unique team last season with their usage of two very different 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin.

Top-25 College Basketball: Michigan Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Michigan Wolverines.

8. Michigan

In the backcourt, there will be a big change as well. Tre Donaldson is off to Miami, and in comes Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina. Cadeau is a former 5-star recruit who spent the last two seasons playing in R.J. Davis' shadow. Now he will be the main piece in the backcourt for a top contending team. Cadeau is much more of a pure point guard than Tre Donaldson was, but he can be a bit of a liability from behind the arc.

Luckily, coach May will bring back two very experienced pieces on the wings in Roddy Gayle and Nimari Burnett, who should help keep some continuity.

The X-Factor for the Wolverines next season could be 5-star recruit Trey McKenney. He is a 6-4 225-pound combo guard who is able to score in a variety of ways, and also features a massive 6-foot-9 wingspan that will help him going up against taller players.

Michigan is going to be in the mix to win the Big Ten.

2025-26 Michigan Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG, 6.2 APG at North Carolina)

SG: Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

SF: Roddy Gayle (9.8 PPG)

PF: Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.8 BPG at UAB)

C: Aday Mara (6.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.6 BPG at UCLA)

Key Reserves: Morez Johnson (7.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG at Illinois), Trey McKenney (No. 20 in ESPN 100), Will Tschetter (6.4 PPG), Winters Grady (No. 86 in ESPN 100), Oscar Goodman (Redshirted), L.J. Cason (4.3 PPG)

