College Basketball

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 2 Houston Cougars

Our college basketball preseason rankings series continues with the No. 2-ranked Cougars. Check out predictions and a roster preview for Houston's 2025-26 season.
July 9, 2025
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 2 Houston Cougars
July 9, 2025
Draft Kit

Top-25 College Basketball: Houston Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Houston Cougars.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

2. Houston

There's a case to be made this might be the most talented team that Kelvin Sampson has ever coached. 

Not only are the Cougars expected to bring back their dynamic point guard in Milos Uzan, a floor spacer and strong defender in Emanuel Sharp and last year's Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in Joseph Tugler, but they add to it with three top-25 players from the ESPN 100 to help them out at each level on the floor. 

Chris Cenac Jr. is their top-ranked recruit, and he will be excellent in this Houston system as a 6-10 big man with a 7-foot-3 wingspan who, alongside Tugler, will give opponents nightmares about going in the paint. 

Isiah Harwell is a big wing at 6-6 who can create his own shot and also is physical enough to compete on the glass with taller players. Finally, Kingston Flemings is an explosive point guard who will give the Cougars a great weapon to use off the bench when they need a boost of energy and scoring. 

Pop Isaacs had originally

The only question for Houston is who is going to step up as the leader with J'Wan Roberts now gone after five years in the program. 

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Houston Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG, 4.3 APG)

SG: Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG, 2.4 3PM)

SF: Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

PF: Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 BPG)

C: Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Key Reserves: Kingston Flemings (No. 22 in ESPN 100), Ramon Walker (2.0 PPG), Kalifa Sakho (7.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.4 BPG at Sam Houston), Mercy Miller (2.7 PPG), Chase McCarty (Redshirted), Bryce Jackson (3-star Freshman)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

Baseball
