For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.
Top-25 College Basketball: Houston Projected Roster & Outlook
In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Houston Cougars.
2. Houston
There's a case to be made this might be the most talented team that Kelvin Sampson has ever coached.
Not only are the Cougars expected to bring back their dynamic point guard in Milos Uzan, a floor spacer and strong defender in Emanuel Sharp and last year's Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in Joseph Tugler, but they add to it with three top-25 players from the ESPN 100 to help them out at each level on the floor.
Chris Cenac Jr. is their top-ranked recruit, and he will be excellent in this Houston system as a 6-10 big man with a 7-foot-3 wingspan who, alongside Tugler, will give opponents nightmares about going in the paint.
Isiah Harwell is a big wing at 6-6 who can create his own shot and also is physical enough to compete on the glass with taller players. Finally, Kingston Flemings is an explosive point guard who will give the Cougars a great weapon to use off the bench when they need a boost of energy and scoring.
Pop Isaacs had originally committed to this team, who would have been a great LJ Cryer replacement, but he opted to transfer instead to Texas A&M. That knocks Houston off the top spot going into next season, but this team is still extremely talented with a ton of upside.
The only question for Houston is who is going to step up as the leader with J'Wan Roberts now gone after five years in the program.
2025-26 Houston Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG, 4.3 APG)
SG: Emanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG, 2.4 3PM)
SF: Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)
PF: Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 BPG)
C: Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)
Key Reserves: Kingston Flemings (No. 22 in ESPN 100), Ramon Walker (2.0 PPG), Kalifa Sakho (7.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.4 BPG at Sam Houston), Mercy Miller (2.7 PPG), Chase McCarty (Redshirted), Bryce Jackson (3-star Freshman)
