The Ducks will bring in three transfers. TK Simpkins will provide the most immediate impact as the starting shooting guard after he put up 16.4 points and drilled 2.1 treys per game a year ago with Elon.

Jackson Shelstad is entering his junior season and has been a starter basically from Day 1. He averaged 13.7 PPG last season and bumped up to 38 percent from behind the arc. Nate Bittle on the other hand is a 7-footer who is such a complete player. He had a breakout campaign last season in which he averaged 14.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 1.9 APG and 1.0 3PM. There's no weaknesses in his game and he gave opposing centers fits in the Big Ten. Shelstad and Bittle are both capable of ranking inside of the top-5 in scoring next season in the Big Ten.

It feels like coach Dana Altman has one more piece coming to this roster at some point, but the reason the Ducks are highlighted is because they have one of the best point guard-center duos in the country.

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Oregon Ducks

Top-25 College Basketball: Oregon Projected Roster & Outlook

23. Oregon

Sean Stewart was a former 5-star recruit who will head to his third program in as many years after stops with Duke and Ohio State. He should compete for the starting power forward spot with Kwame Evans, who took a bit of a step back as a sophomore after a really impressive freshman campaign. Devon Pryor is the final member of this transfer class. The 6-7 forward has a lot of upside, but he never got the opportunity he needed in two years with Texas.

Coach Dana Altman is great at maximizing his talent, especially the second half of the year. I have no doubt he'll be able to do the same again and find some surprise contributors to go with that elite duo of Shelstad and Bittle.

2025-26 Oregon Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jackson Shelstad (13.7 PPG, 1.9 3PM)

SG: TK Simpkins (16.4 PPG, 2.1 3PM at Elon)

SF: Devon Pryor (3.2 PPG at Texas)

PF: Kwame Evans (6.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG)

C: Nate Bittle (14.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 BPG)

Key Reserves: Sean Stewart (5.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG at Ohio State), Jamari Phillips (1.4 PPG), JJ Frakes (3-star Freshman)

