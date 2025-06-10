Menu
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 23 Oregon Ducks

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Jake Letarski 
Published on June 10, 2025
This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Oregon Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Oregon Ducks

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

23. Oregon

It feels like coach Dana Altman has one more piece coming to this roster at some point, but the reason the Ducks are highlighted is because they have one of the best point guard-center duos in the country. 

Jackson Shelstad is entering his junior season and has been a starter basically from Day 1. He averaged 13.7 PPG last season and bumped up to 38 percent from behind the arc. Nate Bittle on the other hand is a 7-footer who is such a complete player. He had a breakout campaign last season in which he averaged 14.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 1.9 APG and 1.0 3PM. There's no weaknesses in his game and he gave opposing centers fits in the Big Ten. Shelstad and Bittle are both capable of ranking inside of the top-5 in scoring next season in the Big Ten. 

The Ducks will bring in three transfers. TK Simpkins will provide the most immediate impact as the starting shooting guard after he put up 16.4 points and drilled 2.1 treys per game a year ago with Elon.

Sean Stewart was a former 5-star recruit who will head to his third program in as many years after stops with Duke and Ohio State. He should compete for the starting power forward spot with Kwame Evans, who took a bit of a step back as a sophomore after a really impressive freshman campaign. Devon Pryor is the final member of this transfer class. The 6-7 forward has a lot of upside, but he never got the opportunity he needed in two years with Texas. 

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Oregon Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jackson Shelstad (13.7 PPG, 1.9 3PM)

SG: TK Simpkins (16.4 PPG, 2.1 3PM at Elon)

SF: Devon Pryor (3.2 PPG at Texas)

PF: Kwame Evans (6.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG)

C: Nate Bittle (14.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 BPG)

Key Reserves: Sean Stewart (5.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG at Ohio State), Jamari Phillips (1.4 PPG), JJ Frakes (3-star Freshman) 

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
