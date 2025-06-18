Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
College Basketball
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Updated on June 18, 2025 2:52PM EST
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Michigan State Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Michigan State Spartans.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

18. Michigan State

Michigan State won last season with tremendous defense and effort, and you can bet coach Tom Izzo will have these guys ready to do the same thing next season. The Spartans will lose three key backcourt contributors in Jaden Akins (12.8 PPG), Jase Richardson (12.1 PPG) and Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG), but Jeremy Fears will be back to run the show after being one of the leaders in assists last season at 5.4 APG. 

Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn will help to replace some of the backcourt production lost. Both players averaged over 12 PPG at their last stop and are strong threats from behind the arc, something that was really lacking from Michigan State a season ago. 

Editor's Note: On the planned date of publication, Kaleb Glenn -- who we initially projected to start -- went down with a torn patellar tendon that will cost him the entire 2025-26 season. The loss of this caliber of projected contributor likely bumps MSU out of the top-20 in the rankings. We're projecting Coen Carr to get the start

Top-25 College Basketball: Michigan State Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Michigan State Spartans.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

18. Michigan State

Michigan State won last season with tremendous defense and effort, and you can bet coach Tom Izzo will have these guys ready to do the same thing next season. The Spartans will lose three key backcourt contributors in Jaden Akins (12.8 PPG), Jase Richardson (12.1 PPG) and Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG), but Jeremy Fears will be back to run the show after being one of the leaders in assists last season at 5.4 APG. 

Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn will help to replace some of the backcourt production lost. Both players averaged over 12 PPG at their last stop and are strong threats from behind the arc, something that was really lacking from Michigan State a season ago. 

Editor's Note: On the planned date of publication, Kaleb Glenn -- who we initially projected to start -- went down with a torn patellar tendon that will cost him the entire 2025-26 season. The loss of this caliber of projected contributor likely bumps MSU out of the top-20 in the rankings. We're projecting Coen Carr to get the start in his place, but starters are tricky in Tom Izzo rotations -- it's not uncommon to see a starter just play a couple minutes before pulling the plug for a heavy-use substitution.

Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will return to give the Spartans a familiar and formidable frontcourt. Coen Carr, who very well might be the best athlete in the country, will likely get a chance to start following the Glenn injury.

The ultimate upside of this team probably rests with the two top-100 recruits of Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Both have a tough-minded, defense-first mindset which, makes them great additions to a Tom Izzo-coached team. 

A Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight appearance like last year would be a lot to ask of this group, but don't sleep on the Spartans in 2025-26. 

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Michigan State Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jeremy Fears (7.2 PPG, 5.4 APG)

SG: Trey Fort (14.6 PPG, 2.4 3PM at Samford)

SF: Coen Carr (8.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

PF: Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG)

C: Carson Cooper (5.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG)

Key Reserves: Divine Ugochukwu (5.3 PPG at Miami), Cam Ward (No. 50 in ESPN 100), Jordan Scott (No. 82 in ESPN 100), Kur Teng (0.5 PPG)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. Coming Soon
  11. Coming Soon
  12. Coming Soon
  13. Coming Soon
  14. Coming Soon
  15. Coming Soon
  16. Coming Soon
  17. Coming Soon
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels