Top-25 College Basketball: Michigan State Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Michigan State Spartans.

18. Michigan State

Michigan State won last season with tremendous defense and effort, and you can bet coach Tom Izzo will have these guys ready to do the same thing next season. The Spartans will lose three key backcourt contributors in Jaden Akins (12.8 PPG), Jase Richardson (12.1 PPG) and Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG), but Jeremy Fears will be back to run the show after being one of the leaders in assists last season at 5.4 APG.

Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn will help to replace some of the backcourt production lost. Both players averaged over 12 PPG at their last stop and are strong threats from behind the arc, something that was really lacking from Michigan State a season ago.

Editor's Note: On the planned date of publication, Kaleb Glenn -- who we initially projected to start -- went down with a torn patellar tendon that will cost him the entire 2025-26 season. The loss of this caliber of projected contributor likely bumps MSU out of the top-20 in the rankings. We're projecting Coen Carr to get the start in his place, but starters are tricky in Tom Izzo rotations -- it's not uncommon to see a starter just play a couple minutes before pulling the plug for a heavy-use substitution.

Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will return to give the Spartans a familiar and formidable frontcourt. Coen Carr, who very well might be the best athlete in the country, will likely get a chance to start following the Glenn injury.

The ultimate upside of this team probably rests with the two top-100 recruits of Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Both have a tough-minded, defense-first mindset which, makes them great additions to a Tom Izzo-coached team.

A Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight appearance like last year would be a lot to ask of this group, but don't sleep on the Spartans in 2025-26.

2025-26 Michigan State Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jeremy Fears (7.2 PPG, 5.4 APG)

SG: Trey Fort (14.6 PPG, 2.4 3PM at Samford)

SF: Coen Carr (8.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG)

PF: Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG)

C: Carson Cooper (5.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG)

Key Reserves: Divine Ugochukwu (5.3 PPG at Miami), Cam Ward (No. 50 in ESPN 100), Jordan Scott (No. 82 in ESPN 100), Kur Teng (0.5 PPG)

