It's very rare in this era of college basketball to find a team where your core has played together for multiple years. That's what makes this Purdue team so special going into the 2025-26 campaign.
The dynamic trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer have grown up together over these last three years and now enter their senior campaigns looking to finally win it all. They got close as sophomores losing in the title game to UConn, but that was when they had Zach Edey.
Last season had its ups-and-downs, as Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all had to adjust to shouldering more of the load. The offense turned out to not be a problem, but defensively and on the interior is where Purdue got exposed at times.
Enter Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State, who was a double-double machine last year, averaging 17.6 PPG and 12.3 RPG. Cluff was one of the best big men in the portal this cycle, and at 6-11, 260 pounds, he is exactly what this Purdue team
It's very rare in this era of college basketball to find a team where your core has played together for multiple years. That's what makes this Purdue team so special going into the 2025-26 campaign.
The dynamic trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer have grown up together over these last three years and now enter their senior campaigns looking to finally win it all. They got close as sophomores losing in the title game to UConn, but that was when they had Zach Edey.
Last season had its ups-and-downs, as Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all had to adjust to shouldering more of the load. The offense turned out to not be a problem, but defensively and on the interior is where Purdue got exposed at times.
Enter Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State, who was a double-double machine last year, averaging 17.6 PPG and 12.3 RPG. Cluff was one of the best big men in the portal this cycle, and at 6-11, 260 pounds, he is exactly what this Purdue team needed.
7-3 big man Daniel Jacobsen will also be a rotational piece off the bench to use as another rim protector. Jacobsen played in just two games last season as a freshman before suffering a leg injury that ended his year.
C.J. Cox started 23 games last year for Purdue as a freshman and is likely to be the fifth starter, although 6-7 wing Liam Murphy from North Florida is another interesting option. Murphy was a sixth man for North Florida last season, but knocked down 3.3 treys per game.
There's a good chance coach Matt Painter has the most efficient offense in the country next season, and now he also has the defensive pieces to beat any team.
2025-26 Purdue Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Braden Smith (15.8 PPG, 8.7 APG)
SG: Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)
SF: C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)
PF: Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
C: Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG at South Dakota State)
Key Reserves: Liam Murphy (13.0 PPG, 3.3 3PM at North Florida), Daniel Jacobsen (6.5 PPG, 1.5 BPG), Gicarri Harris (3.8 PPG), Raleigh Burgess (1.9 PPG), Antione West (3-star Freshman)
