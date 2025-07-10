Top-25 College Basketball: Purdue Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be our top projected team -- the Purdue Boilermakers.

1. Purdue

It's very rare in this era of college basketball to find a team where your core has played together for multiple years. That's what makes this Purdue team so special going into the 2025-26 campaign.

The dynamic trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer have grown up together over these last three years and now enter their senior campaigns looking to finally win it all. They got close as sophomores losing in the title game to UConn, but that was when they had Zach Edey.

Last season had its ups-and-downs, as Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer all had to adjust to shouldering more of the load. The offense turned out to not be a problem, but defensively and on the interior is where Purdue got exposed at times.

Enter Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State, who was a double-double machine last year, averaging 17.6 PPG and 12.3 RPG. Cluff was one of the best big men in the portal this cycle, and at 6-11, 260 pounds, he is exactly what this Purdue team