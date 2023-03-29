Final Four Betting Odds And Picks: A Look At Each Final 4 Matchup

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The 2023 Final Four is set! Houston, TX will host the Florida Atlantic Owls, San Diego State Aztecs, Miami Hurricanes, UConn Huskies as they compete for their chance to make the NCAA Championship. Below, we will take a look at the Final Four betting odds.

NCAA Championship Odds Update For Final 4 Betting

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been trimmed down to the Final Four, and we have some surprises still left alive. On the left side of the bracket, FAU will take on San Diego State. The other game features Miami vs. UConn.

Of the four teams still alive, it is UConn that tops the NCAA Championship odds at -125 on the top sports betting sites. This means a $125 wager on the Huskies would win $100. After UConn, the odds to win the NCAA Championship are San Diego State (+360), Miami (+490), then FAU (+600). It is clear UConn has been the best team during March Madness, but with the number of upsets we have seen, we cannot assume any school is a clear winner.

Betting On Each Final 4 Matchup With Final Four Betting Odds And Picks

The Final Four betting odds for the two games this weekend have been posted, and these college basketball betting odds may surprise you. Currently, San Diego State is the 1.5-point favorite over FAU, while UConn is a 5.5-point favorite over Miami.

Given these odds, the best Final Four pick looks to be UConn -5.5, as the Huskies have looked unstoppable. With extra time to prepare for Miami, they should continue to take care of business. On the other side, the best bet is likely to bet FAU vs. SDSU goes under the point total, thanks to the Aztecs' talented defense.

