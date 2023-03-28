How To Bet On The Final Four: Picks, Props, And Betting Trends

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

March Madness has certainly lived up to its name in 2023, with numerous upsets leading to a Final Four that was predicted by just a handful of NCAA Tournament brackets out of millions of entries. While your bracket has almost certainly been busted by now, eligible users can still bet on the Final Four using a variety of sports betting apps and the best March Madness promo codes. Let's take a look at some picks, props, and betting trends for the Final Four, which will be played this weekend at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Final Four Betting Picks And Betting Trends

UConn has looked unstoppable thus far in the NCAA Tournament, winning each of its games by at least 15 points, so it's hardly surprising that Connecticut is a -240 college basketball betting moneyline favorite and 5.5-point spread favorite against Miami. Final Four games often come down to the wire, though, and Miami +5.5 points is an appealing betting pick. The Hurricanes came into their games against No. 1 seed Houston and No. 2 seed Texas in the Midwest region as similar underdogs, and Miami not only covered the spread but won those two games by a combined 21 points.

San Diego State is a two-point favorite against Florida Atlantic, and while the game figures to be competitive, under 131.5 combined points is a savvy pick. Of San Diego State's last nine games, only one has finished with more than 131.5 points between the two teams, and that was the Aztecs' 71-64 win over No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16. That Alabama team averaged 82.2 PPG, and while FAU averages an impressive 78.0, that scoring came against a weak Conference USA schedule. Two of FAU's four NCAA Tournament games have finished under 131.5 combined points, and that's likely to be the case here against stingy San Diego State, especially with defensive intensity at its highest and nerves potentially hindering shooting accuracy.

Final Four Props To Bet Now

There are plenty of Final Four prop bets available to complement the standard moneyline, spread, and point total options. Team props include over/unders on a team's point total in the first half or the full game, while game props include which team will be the first to score 10, 15 or 20 points in each half, as well as the exact final score. Predicting the exact final score is difficult but also offers a substantial payout. For instance, a bet on San Diego State to beat Florida Atlantic 66-63 has +8000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How To Bet On The Final Four Picks, Props, And Betting Trends

