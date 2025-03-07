College Basketball
VSiN: Ryan's Best Bets for the Weekend Slate

Ryan Andrade 
Published on March 7, 2025
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the college basketball weekend slate of games with RotoWire Writer Ryan Andrade. Ryan offers his best bets for the weekend. They start with Purdue (and Braden Smith) at Illinois, a classic Big Ten match-up.  And per Alan's nudging, Ryan gives is tournament pool advice. Ryan is concerned about Tennessee and Michigan State. (Segment aired Monday, 3-7-2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

