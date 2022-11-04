College Football DFS Picks: Week 10 Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We have three games on the docket for Friday action in college football, and we're going to run down some endorsements and give some insight on values on both DraftKings and FenDuel.

CFB DFS Plays: Friday Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for College Football Week 10

CFB Odds and Slate Overview

Duke (-9.5) @ Boston College O/U: 46.5

Connecticut (-15.5) @ Massachusetts O/U: 40

Washington (-4.5) vs. Oregon State O/U: 54.5

This is a pretty odd slate, and it doesn't take long to see why it's so strange. The smash game is quite obvious, and while I wouldn't say the UConn/Mass game is completely useless, it garnered no endorsements from me. I really wanted to include at least one option, but I can't let a personal bias trump the numbers. I invite you to explore the game for uniqueness.

WEATHER REPORT

Oregon State - Washington: 70 percent chance of rain, 18-20 m/p.h. Winds

College Football DFS Tools

QUARTERBACK

Michael Penix, Washington (DK $8,600, FD $12,000) vs. Oregon State

When one of the nation's best quarterbacks is on your slate, you have to entertain the idea of spending up to get him on your roster. The Huskies' season has gone off the rails a bit, but that hasn't stopped Penix from putting up monster numbers every week. Through eight games, he's thrown for 2,934 yards and 22 touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns on the ground. It will be next to impossible to avoid his obvious popularity on the site, and for tournament purposes, there is merit to fading him, but do so at your peril.

Riley Leonard, Duke (DK $7,800, FD $11,000) @ Boston College

I struggled a bit with the second endorsement, mostly due to the lack of salary relief FanDuel is providing for the better quarterbacks. I think the salary for Leonard is too high on FanDuel, so Ben Gulbranson (DK $7,200, FD $8,200) is more attractive there in two-quarterback models. Leonard sits at a much better number on DraftKings, and his dual-threat capability makes him the slate's most versatile option at quarterback. He has eight touchdowns and 481 yards on the ground this season, and that's the hallmark of his state line. The Duke offense mixes it up well, but Leonard only has 1,693 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, so you aren't clicking him for his talents in that category. Still, those numbers are markedly better than the other available quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

Jordan Waters, Duke (DK $4,900, FD $8,300) @ Boston College

Running back is tricky this week, as we'll likely be forced into selecting one end of a timeshare (see below), but I am going to take Waters off the board first as one of the better every-down backs on the slate. Waters isn't much of a pass-catcher, but they will lean on Waters against the Eagles' mediocre run defense, and if Duke wins handily as expected, Leonard and Waters will use their feet to tire out the opposition.

Damien Martinez, Oregon State (DK $3,000, FD $7,800) @ Washington

It's not clear why DraftKings elected to give Martinez this bargain-basement price, but I am not complaining. Martinez has put up 100-plus yard performances for two consecutive weeks, contributing three touchdowns over that span and easily besting teammate Deshaun Fenwick as the lead back. The run defenses are good on both sides of the ball, but with Gulbranson under center and a more run-heavy focus, I have no problem taking advantage of the low salary.

Rather than conclude the RB section with a solid endorsement, I'll say off the bat that this is a slate where you'll probably need a wideout in your FLEX spot because there's a lack of dependability for the remainder of the running backs. For the Huskies, you are either going get it right with Wayne Taulapapa (DK $6,800, FD $8,700) or Cameron Davis (DK $5,100, FD $9,100), and there's no telling who will have the hot hand. The best endorsement to make in the situation is Davis on DraftKings because, despite the uncertainty, that salary is way too low.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rome Odunze, Washington (DK $8,100, FD $10,200) vs. Oregon State

It's no surprise that I am hammering UW's passing game at wideout, but the sites want you to pay for it. With six touchdowns and 756 yards, Odinze has definitely emerged as the lead guy, but you cant cut Jalen McMillan (DK $6,700, FD $8,800) out. He has six touchdowns and 511 yards, and I seriously contemplating a Penix/Odinze/McMillan stack in a lot of my lineups.

Zay Flowers, Boston College (DK $6,300, FD $9,000) vs. Duke

This pick doesn't thrill me, but I have to admit that it makes a lot of sense. The Blue Devils have proven their stoutness at the front defensively, but their secondary is a mess. The only hope for the Eagles is to pass the ball, and although we have no idea who will be under center for BC Friday night, you can bet they'll look for Flowers. The receiver is such an ACC mainstay, it feels like he's been at BC for a decade, but he's one of those rare college standouts that elected to play the full four years. I would consider removing Flowers if Jurkovec doesn't play because we really don't know what to expect from Emmett Morehead.

Tre'Shaun Harrison, Oregon State (DK $7,600, FD $7,500) @ Washington

It's important to look at Oregon State's receivers and identify who Ben Gulbranson's favorite target is. Chance Nolan didn't put as much focus on Harrison, and while there's no clear reception leader during Gulbranson's tenure, Harrison appears to be the guy who will have the most success. Harrison's FD salary is great, so I like him more over there, and on DraftKings, I'd still consider him but might move to Anthony Gould, who is a much better salary-saver than Tyjon Lindsey, whose salary is prohibitively high. With Luke Musgrave out, there will be more targets to go around for multiple Beaver wideouts.