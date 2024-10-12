This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Oklahoma vs. Texas

It's time for the Red River Rivalry, SEC-style. We'll take a look at our best endorsement for one of the best rivalries in college football. If we've learned anything about this timeless classic, it's that anything can happen. We'll try to avoid throwing out all the metrics, whys, and wherefores about this game, but often, it's appropriate to do just that. Over the past three matchups, we've seen Dillon Gabriel and Caleb Williams launch surprise wins, and we've watched each team take turns obliterating each other. I think we've found the right angle for this game, however.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Texas -14.5 (Caesars Sportsbook), Oklahoma +15.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48.5 (ESPN Bet), Under 49 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Texas -700 (Caesars Sportsbook, Oklahoma +525 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Betting Picks for Week 7

Although he'll come back a bit rusty, Saturday marks the return of Quinn Ewers at quarterback. Despite some heroic antics from Arch Manning, Ewers is still the main man in Austin, and I think he'll shake off the rust quickly and get right to work. Oklahoma's pass defense got whacked against Auburn recently, and Brent Venables hasn't been able to dial up imposing defenses like he did at Clemson. He does possess a strong defensive front, and they'll present problems for Ewers, especially in the beginning, as he's re-acclimating. I'm not too worried about Texas' offense, though. Oklahoma's offense is another story.

Texas has kept every opponent to under 300 yards, and their relentless pass defense will give Michael Hawkins loads of trouble. I don't think Oklahoma can hang enough points on this defense, so despite some early rust from Ewers, the Longhorns will simply outscore the opponent.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Expert Pick: Texas -14.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Predictions for Week 7

I think this game will have a pretty crazy first half, but Texas will take control after the break and put the game away. Michael Hawkins will make some costly mistakes, and there might be a fumble or two in there as well. Texas may find it difficult to get Jaydon Blue going against Oklahoma's front seven, but Ewers will eventually start anticipating Oklahoma's patterns and check it to whomever he pleases. He may have been injured, but I guarantee he has been pouring through tape in preparation for his return.

Texas 41, Oklahoma 21