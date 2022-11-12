FanDuel College Football: FanDuel CFB Main Slate Picks and Strategy, Week 11

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 11

Points look like they could be aplenty on the FanDuel main slate for week 11 as we have not one, not two, but five games with a betting total of 65 or higher. You love to see it, because that opens up a lot of routes to take here in both cash and GPP games.

College Football DFS Tools

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

The QB lineup is absolutely stacked for the main slate this week. It's Bo Nix and his 15 combined TDs the last three games that has sent him to the highest priced option at $12,000 which means you've got a guy like Bryce Young (4 TDs last year vs. Ole Miss and an O/U of 64.5 on Saturday) as the 12th costliest QB. It's chaos at the QB spot.

Jayden Daniels ($11,000) LSU at Arkansas

You could really draw anybody like Nix, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, or Michael Penix, Jr. out of a hat and be right in it this weekend, but Jayden Daniels might have the best matchup of all of them. Arkansas has the 10th worst passing defense in the country (293.8) and Daniels throwing for two TDs and running for another in the win over Alabama (31fp) was actually a bad game for him. Daniels compiled a total of 11 scores the two contests prior and is making a legitimate late-season run at the Heisman.

Sam Hartman ($10,600) Wake Forest vs North Carolina

Sam Hartman threw the ball 48 times last week in a 30-21 loss to NC State and had 35 passes the week prior against Louisville. It's not attempts that is the Wake Forest star's issues, it's throwing to the wrong team as he has tossed 6 INTs the last two games which is sinking his NFL draft stock in real time. That being said, you have some FOMO here as Hartman plays against North Carolina in a contest that could reach a betting total of 80 (!) by game time.

JT Daniels ($7,800) West Virginia vs Oklahoma

JT Daniels has to be given a look at under $8k at home in a game against Oklahoma that has an O/U of 68. That game has 30 implied points for the Mountaineers and OU is allowing 235 passing yards/game so there could be a decent ROI at this price.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

It's no ground breaking proclamation that Bijan Robinson ($10,500) is your lock and load each and every week. He racked up his second straight 30+ fp game last week and has gone for 100+ yards in 7 straight. For their undefeated record, TCU is still giving up 167+ rush yards their last three but Michigan's Blake Corum ($10,400) is also out there to eat up ownership from Robinson in an equally solid matchup against Nebraska.

Deuce Vaughn ($9,000) Kansas State at Baylor

At the very least you have to like Deuce Vaughn's versatility. K-State got down 31-10 at the half against Texas last week which put their running game out the window, but Vaughn just got more involved in the passing game finishing with 7 catches for 86 yards. He should be able to get back to the more comfortable role of rushing the football against a Baylor team that allowed 238 yards on the ground to Oklahoma last Saturday.

Miyan Williams ($8,500) Ohio State vs Indiana

There's no sense for Ryan Day to rush RB TreVeyon Henderson back from a foot injury that caused him to sit out last week against Northwestern. For that matter Ohio State shouldn't need to pass a ton Saturday either as -40.5 favorites against Indiana. This is instead a great spot for Miyan Williams to build off a 26 carry, 111 yard, 2 TD performance against Northwestern and this is a guy with ceiling potential as shown by his 5 TD performance ( 50fp) against Rutgers in week 5.

Tiyon Evans ($5,800) Louisville at Clemson

It's unfortunate that QB Malik Cunningham eats up a lot of the rushing yards in this spot, because Notre Dame proved last week that if you line up in a pro formation and run at Clemson you can have success in their 35-14 win that dropped the Tigers from #4 to #10. The Fighting Irish ran the ball 47 times for 263 yards with both Logan Diggs and Audric Estime topping 100 yards rushing. Just because Cunningham will likely rack up a ton of yardage doesn't necessarily mean Tiyon Evans can't join him as he has 226 yards on a measly 21 carries the last two games.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

With so many games having huge betting totals the WR spot could go a whole variety of ways. We know there's a random guy with 4 catches, 3 for TDs just waiting to kill the slate on Saturday. You've got a pretty nice consistent floor guy with UNC WR Josh Downs having 31 targets the last two games and at a manageable $10k. Two Ohio State WRs are in the top four of pricing but the Buckeyes are also 40-point favorites at home against Indiana.

Rome Odunze ($9,200) Washington at Oregon

We'll see if Washington can keep their impressive #1 passing game in the country (370.2 ypg) operating in a hostile environment at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. The crowd is going to be dynamic -at first - but Oregon could really find themselves looking ahead to a clash with Utah next week. Enter Rome Odunze who has 10+ targets in three of the last four - his problem is finding the end zone with just six scores on the year. Saturday night's total is 72.5, there should be plenty of chances to score.

Matt Landers ($7,700) Arkansas vs LSU

Matt Landers is not a volume guy - he's got 20 targets total over the last three games but also has 99+ receiving yards in each of those (117 ypg last two) and caught 3 TDs at BYU in week 7. LSU's offense is dialed in so Arkansas might need to turn to the passing game more this week to keep up, and that 62 point O/U is looming like a big juicy full moon.

Parker Washington ($6,900) Penn State [LOGO[ vs Maryland

Ironically enough Parker Washington's success on Saturday doesn't depend on how Penn State plays, it depends on whether their opponent Maryland can hang. When the Nittany Lions were in a close game with Ohio State in week 9 he caught 11 balls for 179 yards but last week in a 31-point romping of Indiana those numbers dropped to 4/30. Maryland isn't bad at 6-3 and this O/U of 57 looks incredibly low.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

Max Duggan ($10,300) TCU vs Texas

Max Duggan is right at the edge of the top tier of QBs in pricing this week, so people are going to pay $500 more for the chance at a Penix, Jr. or even a Hendon Hooker in a bounce back game. That leaves ownership low for Duggan especially after a 12/23 dud in a win over Texas Tech last week. Duggan has a great matchup though as the Longhorns have allowed 329, 393, and 329 yards passing their last three games.

Richard Reese ($8,600) Baylor vs Kansas State

We've got a nice $1k+ price drop on Baylor's Richard Reese this week after he had just 4 carries for 7 yards last week against Oklahoma. The Bears instead gave Craig Williams 25 carries last week kind of out of nowhere considering he had 43 attempts all season prior. Williams did respond with 192 yards and 2 TDs so It would be easy to see Dave Aranda stick with the hot hand, but the youngster Reese also had 67 carries and 5 TDs the previous two games and was just named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Cedric Tillman ($6,600) Tennessee vs Missouri

Cedric Tillman was a high $8k player towards the end of last season but he's missed a lot of time this year after suffering an ankle injury. Right before getting hurt he had a 17 target game against Pittsburgh but he's had to return the last two games against Kentucky (#17 pass defense in the country) and Georgia (#18). It looks like Tillman is struggling with just 11 catches for 90 yards total the last two, but it's breakout time at home vs. Mizzu (even though they are pretty good vs. the pass too - which keeps ownership and salary low).

