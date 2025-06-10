Adrian Norton News: Picks Marshall

Norton will transfer to Marshall, per 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot sophomore wideout is coming off a breakout season with Akron, reeling in 43 catches for 831 yards and seven scores in 2024. After emerging as a top pass-catcher for the Zips, Norton may have banked on landing some Power 4 offers in the portal, but after a long stint in transfer purgatory, he'll wind up with the Thundering Herd. Though a late addition, if Norton can hit the ground running in fall camp he should add some serious explosiveness to Marshall's passing game .