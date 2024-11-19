College Football DFS: Tuesday MACtion Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Gabbert is the most talented quarterback in the group, and you're paying up to get him, especially on

I don't have much confidence in our quarterback options, and I'll seriously consider fading a quarterback in the S-FLEX. Although Wolff has his share of struggles, I'm inclined to take him due to the higher total and shaky passers on the other side of the ball. Wolff turned in a poor line against Bowling Green last week with two picks, but he's popped for some decent numbers against inferior opponents. Central Michigan is average against the pass, but Wolff has a decent chance to get things done as a home favorite.

We'll continue the mid-week MACtion action with a three-game slate for Tuesday evening. The first game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and while the sites' offering are limited, I'm using the slate as an opportunity to build my bankroll with some cash games.

Slate Overview

Akron (-10.5) @ Kent State O/U: 48.5

Western Michigan (-6.5) @ Central Michigan O/U: 56.5

Miami (OH) (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois O/U: 42.5

CFB DFS Tuesday MACtion Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

Quarterback

Hayden Wolff Western Michigan (DK $5,400, FD $8,500) vs. Central Michigan

Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH) (DK $6,900, FD $10,300) vs. Northern Illinois

Running Back

Jaden Nixon, Western Michigan (DK $7,700, FD $9,000) vs. Central Michigan

Central Michigan ranks 100th in rushing defense, so I will slot Nixon in without much thought. His FanDuel salary is much better than I expected, and the DraftKings number isn't bad either. He'll try to hit the 1,000-yard threshold in this game and add to an already impressive 12-touchdown total. Transferring from Oklahoma State was a wise move for Nixon, who owns a starting role and could move to a more visible program after this year's results. The public might move to Jalen Buckley after his big game against Bowling Green, but a lot of that came in garbage time.

Jordon Simmons, Akron, (DK $6,600, FD $7,100) @ Kent State

I settle on Simmons as the second choice because Kent State is universally terrible on defense, and the junior has popped for some big totals, especially recently. You can't miss with a running back against Kent State as they rank dead-last in the FBs with an average of 270.2 rushing yards allowed. Charles Kellom is the only other tangible option in the backfield, so Simmons will get a lot of work.

Wide Receiver

The problem with this position is that the best passing offenses each have two receivers with almost identical numbers. I will base these picks on recency and try to find where one receiver has dropped off a bit over the past couple of games.

Javon Tracy, Miami (OH) (DK $5,900, FD $8,500) vs. Northern Illinois

I will go with Tracy because his PPR share is a little higher, but Reggie Virgil (DK $5,700, FD $8,100) can't be counted out in this offense. The problem with Virgil is that we don't get much of a discount by pivoting, so fading Tracy doesn't make much sense. Assuming we opt for Gabbert, Tracy will be my first and only QB-WR stack.

Adrian Norton, Akron (DK $7,200, FD $9,100) @ Kent State

I'm not sure the Zips will need to pass much in this game, but Norton will get a lot of the target share if they air it out early. The Zips have uncertainties at quarterback, but there are probably some blue-chip high schoolers who could put up points against Kent State. His salary will force us to get somebody a bit lower in our third slot, but we have some solid options. Bobby Golden (DK $5,200, FD $5,700) is another ZIp worth considering.

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois (DK $6,200, FD $6,500) @ Miami (OH)

Cam Thompson played through an injury in the last game, which benefitted Rudolph. Thompson has no injury designation this week, but I still believe Rudolph will win the Huskies' receiver race. They'll need to pass if they want to keep up with Miami, and this price point is perfect for our lineup builds.