Chase Roberts Injury: Sits out spring

Roberts (undisclosed) sat out spring camp with an injury but aims to return for fall camp, per KSLSports.com.

The wideout suffered his injury in BYU's win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, and missed the entirety of the Cougars' spring camp. Roberts is expected to be ready for fall camp, which is big news in Provo, as he's coming off an excellent season in which he reeled in 52 catches for 854 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He should be BYU's top receiver once again as soon as he's at full strength.