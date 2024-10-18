College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

The last time Oregon was on the slate, quarterback was a position I waffled on, and I ultimately faded Gabriel against the Buckeyes. In fact, I stayed off the game altogether, and it resulted in my first big mistake this season. I won't lag beyond the field again. They call Purdue the Spoiler makers for a reason - add in the cross-country travel for the Ducks, and you have a game that could be more competitive than the spread indicates. Purdue will be out-matched defensively, which is the only reason I would pause. Still, Gabriel is in the Heisman race and will be given every opportunity to hang a

The Oregon-Purdue game has the highest projected total, but I've also identified solid plays in the OSU-BYU matchup. Most of our endorsements come from these two games.

We have four games on tap for Friday's CFB DFS slate, and we have you covered with endorsements for both sites. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Duke (-3) vs. Florida State O/U: 42.5

Oregon (-28.5) @ Purdue O/U: 60.5

BYU (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma State O/U: 52.5

Fresno State (-2.5) @ Nevada O/U: 49.5

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (DK $9,600, FD $12,000) @ Purdue

The last time Oregon was on the slate, quarterback was a position I waffled on, and I ultimately faded Gabriel against the Buckeyes. In fact, I stayed off the game altogether, and it resulted in my first big mistake this season. I won't lag beyond the field again. They call Purdue the Spoiler makers for a reason - add in the cross-country travel for the Ducks, and you have a game that could be more competitive than the spread indicates. Purdue will be out-matched defensively, which is the only reason I would pause. Still, Gabriel is in the Heisman race and will be given every opportunity to hang a big number.

Jake Retzlaff, BYU (DK $7,600, FD $10,200) vs. Oklahoma State

FanDuel isn't fooled here, but Retzlaff's salary on DraftKings is a bit of a surprise. This is a tale of two teams headed in opposite directions. BYU is one of the nation's biggest surprises, while Oklahoma State has struggled to an 0-3 record in the Big 12. My only knock on Retzlaff is the lack of a solid stack, as the Cougars spread the ball around a lot. I can't overlook Retzalffs potential against the Cowboys, who surrender an average of 258 yards against opposing passers (101st nationally).



Running Back

Jordan James, Oregon (DK $7,500, FD $10,200) vs. Oklahoma State

I see no need to get cute here. I'll ride James against Purdue's defense, who has given up an average of 253 yards per game to opposing rushers. I don't think Noah Whittington (DK $4,000, FD $5,200) is a bad call against a weaker opponent, but we're likely to get our discounts at wideout instead. James is the bell-cow back and will likely lead the slate in rushing yards.

Star Thomas, Duke (DK $5,700, FD $9,200) vs. Florida State

Although the Seminoles' offensive fortunes have increased with Brock Glenn under center, the defense has remained a problem. Cal is the only team they've been able to stop, and after a mediocre day against Georgia Tech, Thomas should be able to bounce back and get back over 100 yards for the fourth time this season.

Also consider: Elijah Gilliam, Fresno State (DK $4,700, FD $7,200) @ Nevada

Wide Receiver

Tez Johnson, Oregon (DK $7,900, FD $9,900) @ Purdue

While Johnson is the unquestioned leader of the receiving corps, I'm putting him here as a placeholder for a wide array of pass-catching options for the Ducks. Traeshon Holden (DK $5,900, FD $7,500) may be the sneakiest call here, as number crunchers who just look at stats will overlook his ejection last week. Evan Stewart is my third choice, but I would caution against placing too much stock in his huge game last week since a lot of the production occurred after Holden's ejection.

Darius Lassiter, BYU (DK $5,100, FD $8,200) vs. Oklahoma State

We can probably do a little better on this slate, but the value of a stack can't be overstated. It's a tough call between Lassiter and Chase Roberts as my first pick with Retzlaff, but I'm going to take the receiver with the higher touchdown count. The two wideouts are practically even statistically aside from that metric, but both guys are bound to benefit when Retzlaff gets going.

De'Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State (DK $6,600, FD $9,200) @ BYU

Alan Bowman will probably return after getting benched, but Stribling caught a touchdown pass from the backup, and I'm not worried about his ability to get open. Brennan Presley (DK $6,900, FD $8,400) is also not a bad way to go on FanDuel, but Stribling is the cheaper option on DraftKings.