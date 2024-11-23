This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: BYU vs. Arizona State

BYU and Arizona State will meet in a matchup that will decide the playoff fate for both teams. The race for the Big 12 title is incredibly tight, and there are multiple paths to get there for BYU. Arizona State's margin of error is slimmer, but the winner of this game will give them the inside track to the title game and a potential CFP playoff spot. Provo will be rocking Saturday afternoon for one of the best games of the week, and although Arizona State faces a hostile environment, my endorsement for the game couldn't be any clearer.

BYU vs. Arizona State Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Arizona State -3 (Caesars Sportsbook, BYU +3.5 (BetMGM)

Total: Over 48.5 (ESPN Bet), Under 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona State -160 (FanDuel Sportsbook), BYU +142 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread took a massive jump after the events of last week, as the Cougars were formerly only a one-point underdog. Other aspects of the odds have been relatively static.

BYU vs. Arizona State Betting Picks for Week 13

My pick this week centers around momentum. After a much-hyped 9-0 run, the loss to Kansas torpedoed BYU's morale. Although they are still in the running for the Big 12 title, the loss has to have a short-term negative effect. Arizona State's momentum is headed in the opposite direction. The Sun Devils may be the best two-loss team in the country, and their offensive attack can keep up with any team they face. The defense occasionally has some hiccups, but they have also shown improvement recently, allowing an average of 362 yards of total offense over the past three games. That number is somewhat skewed due to an explosive performance from UCF, but they held a talented Kansas State team to only 14 points in a decisive win. The turnover margin is even for the teams at +0.9, but Arizona State may have the upper hand after forcing two turnovers against Kansas State last week. Kenny Dillingham has done a brilliant job in revitalizing the program and although the Cougars have some talented offensive playmakers, they are outclassed by what Arizona State brings to the table. BYU's only hope is a monopoly through the air against Arizona State's 58th-ranked passing defense.

BYU vs. Arizona State Expert Pick: Arizona State -3 (Caesars Sportsbook)

BYU vs. Arizona State Predictions for Week 13

The fiercest positional battle will be at quarterback, where Sam Leavitt and Jake Retzlaff both sport impressive resumes. The advantage skews toward Leavitt due to his synergy with Jordyn Tyson. Retzlaff has capable wideouts in Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter, but their production pales in comparison to what Tyson can deliver, especially over the past month. The running back battle isn't even close, as Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the country and has been virtually matchup-proof. Arizona State is tough to defend with many offensive weapons at its disposal, and as long as Arizona State's defense can pressure Retzlaff, the Cougars' offense won't be able to keep up.