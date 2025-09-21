McAlister exploded for a career performance in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. Teammate Jordan Dwyer had been QB Josh Hoover's favorite target in the team's first two games, but that quickly changed against the Mustangs. McAlister showed why he has NFL potential with 70 and 44-yard touchdowns. The 14 targets were the most that McAlister has received since having 19 at Fresno State in Week 10 of the 2023 season. McAlister is a must start in all fantasy formats, especially when they play at Arizona State next week.