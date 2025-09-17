Nussmeier has battled a torso injury since fall camp. The star gunslinger has yet to miss a game for the Tigers, but he's still very much recovering from the ailment that's nagged him since the preseason. After taking down Clemson, Louisiana Tech and Florida, LSU has a buy game against Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4 which should present a great chance for Nussmeier to heal up and not play all four quarters should the Tigers jump out to a big lead. Again, the quarterback is healthy enough to play and has been all year, and his status doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, but he could see limited action.