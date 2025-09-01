Lucas has six carries for 22 yards in the upset win over Alabama in Week 1, along with two catches for 66 yards. Now, he's listed as a co-starter on Florida State's Week 2 depth chart, along with Ousmane Kromah. It's worth noting that Gavin Sawchuk is listed as a starter at running back as well for the 'Noles. Kromah led the way on the ground in Week 1 with seven carries, but they were largely evenly dispersed. Sawchuk got six, Lucas got six, and Roydell Williams (who is no longer listed on the depth chart) also got six.