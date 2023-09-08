College Football DFS Picks: Friday Slate Plays on DrattKings and FanDuel for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

After missing Week 1, Daniels is a green light for Friday night, but it's a near-certainty that he will share snaps with Jason Bean. It's prudent to keep an eye on late reports if Daniels suffers a setback, in which case you can pivot back to Bean. The Jayhawks are very appealing against an Illini defense that gave up over 400 yards to Toledo last week. Although they are stacked in front, the secondary emptied out in the offseason, leaving

The Illinois-Kansas matchup hits the sweet spot for DFS action. The high total and narrow spread are checked boxes for a competitive, fast-paced contest that will satisfy most of our needs for roster construction. Conversely, Indiana State-Indiana is a slower-paced blowout scenario. While I will make a couple of Indiana endorsements to meet roster requirements, the FCS opponent will be a complete fade.

Before Saturday's full slate of games, DraftKings and FanDuel have rolled out contests for Friday's two-gamer. The slate kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we'll cover all the bases with our best endorsements.

Before Saturday's full slate of games, DraftKings and FanDuel have rolled out contests for Friday's two-gamer. The slate kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we'll cover all the bases with our best endorsements.

Slate Overview

Indiana (-30.5) vs. Indiana State O/U: 44.5

Kansas (-3) vs. Illinois O/U: 56.5

The Illinois-Kansas matchup hits the sweet spot for DFS action. The high total and narrow spread are checked boxes for a competitive, fast-paced contest that will satisfy most of our needs for roster construction. Conversely, Indiana State-Indiana is a slower-paced blowout scenario. While I will make a couple of Indiana endorsements to meet roster requirements, the FCS opponent will be a complete fade.

CFB DFS Tools

Week 2 Friday Plays for DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels, Kansas vs. Illinois (DK $7,500, FD $11,800)

After missing Week 1, Daniels is a green light for Friday night, but it's a near-certainty that he will share snaps with Jason Bean. It's prudent to keep an eye on late reports if Daniels suffers a setback, in which case you can pivot back to Bean. The Jayhawks are very appealing against an Illini defense that gave up over 400 yards to Toledo last week. Although they are stacked in front, the secondary emptied out in the offseason, leaving them very vulnerable on passing downs. I would hate to fade this spot entirely due to the uncertainty, but we may have to bail as game time gets closer, we may have to bail.

Luke Altmyer, Illinois @ Kansas (DK $6,400, FD $10,200)

Altmyer is the safe quarterback for the slate, and he'll earn universal exposure in my builds. The potential quarterback split for the Hoosiers isn't very appealing, and Altmyer put together a respectable 211-yard, two-touchdown stat line in his debut with the Illini. The Ole Miss transfer also got things done with his feet, registering 69 yards on the ground. Kansas' defense is better than what the Illini have to offer, but they proved to be terrible against the run last season. If Illinois' offensive line holds up, Altmyer should be able to open up the passing game with an excellent rushing performance from his backfield.

Running Back

Josh McCray (DK $4,500, FD $6,800) and Reggie Love (DK $4,500, FD $8,300), Illinois @ Kansas

I would likely opt for McCray only on FanDuel, but the running back tandem is too cheap to ignore on DraftKings. The duo split carries and I expect the trend to continue. It's unorthodox to stack two running backs from the same team, but it may be the wise call here, considering Kansas' struggles against the run. A tough Illinois defensive front makes the Kansas backfield less appealing, and buying into Illinois' run game seems prudent.

Christian Turner, Indiana (DK $6,000, FD $7,800) vs. Indiana State

We should take most of Indiana's stats with a grain of salt after the beatdown against Ohio State, but Josh Henderson's limited touches were concerning. Henderson's salary and questionable volume will be a fade for me, but Turner and Jaylin Lucas (DK $6,200, FD $8,600) are both well-priced on both sites and should get a lot of opportunity in this lopsided matchup.

Devin Neal, Kansas (DK $6,300, FD $10,400) vs. Illinois

Neal is a hard no for me on FanDuel, but I am willing to take a chance on him elsewhere. I believe you roster Kansas backs at your own peril in this matchup, but Neal has enough raw talent to find some seams against the Illini. He is a DraftKings-only play for me, however.

Wide Receiver

Kansas Receivers vs. Illinois

Quentin Skinner (DK $5,200, FD $7,600)

Lawrence Arnold (DK $6,000, FD $9,400)

Mason Fairchild (DK $4,700, FD $5,600)

I would prioritize the receivers in the order listed above, but all three receivers could make an impact against Illinois. It won't matter if Bean or Daniels is throwing the ball - Kansas' path to victory is through the air, as that's where the Illini are weakest. Arnold's price is a bit prohibitive on FanDuel, but I have stacked two Kansas wideouts in several of my builds. After making your QB and Superflex selection, I would take whatever you can afford.

Isaiah Williams, Illinois @ Kansas (DK $5,500, FD $7,200)

Williams was Altmyer's favorite target in Week 1, with nine targets. I firmly believe in the rushing attack here, but Altmyer should be able to open up the pass after establishing the run against the Jayhawks. The team also employed Williams as a rusher twice against Toledo, so we may see some added benefit by rostering Williams against a porous run defense.

Superflex Play

As I said, this is a tough spot for quarterbacks due to the uncertainty for Kansas. My advice would be to slot Indiana's Tayven Jackson (DK $7,700, FD $7,700) and await word on what the split might be like for Daniels and Bean. Jackson is supposed to start for Indiana, but Brendan Sorsby will also play, and that's why Indiana didn't make my endorsements earlier. I want to use a Kansas quarterback to complement my receiver selections, but in lieu of a top option elsewhere, I may have to settle with Jackson if things look shaky for the Jayhawks.