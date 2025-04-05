Kyron Drones Injury: Will miss the remainder of spring

Drones will miss the remainder of Virginia Tech's spring practice period, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com.

According to a statement released to the media, Drones is "scheduled to have a minor medical procedure and we've made the decision to hold him out for the remainder of spring practice." It adds that the Hokies fully expect their starting gunslinger to return for summer workouts. Still, it's unclear what the injury is at this time. Drones' absence should open the door for William Watson to receive more reps.