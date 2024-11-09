This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Picks, and Predictions

Prior to the 2024 collegiate football campaign, the Clemson Tigers and Virginia Tech Hokies were considered contenders for the ACC title. Maybe not the favorites, though both have done better than the preeminent favorite, Florida State. At this point, both are out of the mix, but the seasons press on, and now the Tigers visit the Hokies for a game both programs need to win to drive toward having acceptable seasons. How will things shake out, though?

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Odds

Spread: Clemson -5.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Virginia Tech +6.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Under 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Over 53.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson -225 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Virginia Tech +192 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The Tigers are road favorites by a smidge under a touchdown, but to make good on that, they need to rebound from what could be a deflating defeat.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Betting Picks

What a roller coaster ride for Dabo Swinney's Tigers. Clemson was smashed 34-3 by Georgia in the season opener for both programs, leading to much handwringing about how Swinney runs his program. Then, the Tigers rolled over six opponents in a row, and the talking point became, "You all wrote the Tigers off too fast!" The brakes were not merely pumped last week but slammed upon. Louisville beat Clemson down in South Carolina by a score of 33-21. This loss effectively ended the Tigers' playoff hopes, so I do wonder how the team will respond on the road.

Of course, the Hokies are coming off a loss, and it was to Syracuse, who is not quite as good as Louisville. It was a seven-point loss, though. Virginia Tech lost to Vanderbilt on the road by a touchdown (which looks much better now), lost to Rutgers at home by a mere three points, and, of course, infamously "lost" 38-34 to Miami after a Hail Mary touchdown was overturned. Unfairly overturned, in the eye of many, I should add. The Hokies are 5-4 but 27th in SP+, while the Tigers are 15th.

Here's the concern. Virginia Tech lost to Syracuse without starting quarterback Kyron Drones (foot) and lead running back Bhayshul Tuten (lower leg). Both are questionable for this one. Their availability will have huge implications. Literally, I'd take the Hokies and the points if they are healthy and take the Tigers if they are not. However, Virginia Tech has allowed at least 34 points three times, and Clemson ranks 11th in offensive SP+. With health questions in the mix, I'll focus on the over/under, which I feel better about.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Best Bet: Over 53.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Predictions

Well, Collin Schlee and Malachi Thomas did play well against Syracuse, but Clemson has better defensive talent than Syracuse. Tuten's health means more because he is a high-level back. He's rushed for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games. Cade Klubnik is coming off his worst game since the opener, but he's been having a good season, throwing for at least three touchdowns five times. Even if Drones and Tuten play, not being either of them or Virginia Tech's medical staff, I have no clue to what level they will be capable of performing. I could see Clemson winning 35-20 or something like that if Virginia Tech is shorthanded. On the flip side, a healthy Drones and Tuten could yield a real barn burner like the 38-34 game against Miami that should have been a 40-38 game. Either way, I don't see this being a game where neither team manages to cross the 30-point threshold.