Le'Veon Moss Injury: Expected full go for fall

Moss (knee) is expected to be at 100% for Texas A&M's fall camp, per Carter Karels of 247Sports.com.

Moss didn't partake in the Aggies' spring practice period after suffering a season-ending injury in November. The tailback had emerged as the leader of Texas A&M's backfield, rushing for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns before his knee injury. He should be at the top of the backfield once again in College Station, and this is excellent news for the Aggies' offense as it enters the summer conditioning phase of the offseason.