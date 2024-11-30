This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Texas vs. Texas A&M

One of College Football's oldest rivalries, dating back to their first meeting in 1894, has been ignited again. The Lone Star Showdown has brought us a total of 118 games, with Texas holding the advantage with a record of 76-37-5. This rivalry went on hold 13 years ago as Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in an attempt to get out of the shadow of Texas and establish themselves as their own. In that spa,n Texas floundered slightly in the Big 12, going without a conference title until last year, while playing in the conference championship game one other time back in 2018. The Aggies have not faired much better in the SEC, they have not been to a conference championship game but, they have been able to establish their own brand with some top recruiting classes and a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Johnny Manziel. The Aggies will look to prove they have changed the narrative in the rivalry as the two teams will face off for a bid into the SEC Championship game.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds for Week 13

Spread: Texas -5 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Texas A&M +5.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas -205 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Texas A&M +185 (BetMGM)

Total: Over 49.5 (BetMGM); Under 50 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Texas vs. Texas A&M Betting Picks for Week 13

Texas ranks third in the nation with a record of 10-1, their only loss coming to seventh-ranked Georgia. The Longhorns have excelled on both sides of the ball this year as they rank fourth in the SEC in total offense and first in the SEC in total defense. Texas A&M has not been quite as well rounded as the 20th-ranked Aggies are just ninth in the SEC in total offense and 11th in total defense. However, the Aggies have boasted a formidable rushing attack that ranks second in the SEC, producing 208 yards per game.

Texas is led by senior quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers came into the season as one of the top quarterback prospects for the upcoming draft. An injury in the early portion of the season slightly derailed some of that chatter, as he has still played well but not quite to the expected level of a top prospect. In 10 games, Ewers has amassed 2,089 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Texas rushing attack is led by a pair of talented running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue. Wisner has amassed 626 yards and three touchdowns, while Blue has amassed 555 yards and six touchdowns while also adding on 31 receptions for 286 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Texas also has a trio of talented pass catchers in tight end Gunnar Helm and wideouts Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden. Helm leads the pack in receptions and yards with 42 and 544 and is tied with Bond with five touchdown catches. Bond and Golden are neck and neck in receiving yards with 510 and 503, respectively. Golden leads all pass catchers in touchdowns with eight.

Texas A&M has had a shuffling deck on offense throughout the season. Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have battled it out for the quarterback job throughout the year, while star running back Le'Veon Moss went down for the season three games ago in a loss to South Carolina. Reed has established himself as the starter as this will be his fourth straight start. Reed has certainly been the better of the two quarterbacks and has faired well over the past three games, averaging 308 yards per game with a total of seven touchdowns and three interceptions despite a 1-2 record in that span. Moss previously was the top man in the backfield for the Aggies and was one of the nation's top rushers before his injury, racking up ten touchdowns and 765 yards on 6.3 yards per carry. Lead duties have since been passed off to Amari Daniels who has also produced well for the Aggies. Daniels has averaged 5.1 yards per carry while totaling 640 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Noah Thomas has led the A&M receiving group with a total of 31 catches for 514 yards and six touchdowns.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Expert Pick: Texas -5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Texas vs. Texas A&M Predictions for Week 13

The loss of running back Moss has made a major impact on the Aggies. They have lost the explosion and stability that have helped them find ways to win games. With Texas' firepower and talent across the board and a defense that has been good but not great for the Aggies, I think the Longhorns just have too much for A&M to keep up with, and Texas will pull away in the end.