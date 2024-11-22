FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 13

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

Along to Week 13 we roll with hopes of a strong finish to the DFS main slate regular season. We have a handful of intriguing contests on the slate this week, though there aren't a ton of ranked versus ranked matchups.

Paving the way in the expected game totals column is the Miami-Wake Froest contest, which is heavily buoyed by Miami's expected 45.0 game total. The Hurricanes also happen to be the heaviest favorite on Saturday's slate at -23.5. If this storyline plays out as planned, there could be more of an emphasis on the rushing attack than usual, though I'd expect Cam Ward to have a heavy hand in getting Miami out to a big lead.

West Virginia-UCF is the second-highest total and the only other game to cross the 60-point mark, and it only features a 3.5-point spread, meaning the game script would anticipate both facets of the of the offense for both teams remaining in play throughout the contest.

SMU, Ole Miss, Texas and Louisville all sit between totals of 32.5 and 34, with Ofive more team also crossing the 30-point mark. thus, there should be plenty of players in play across the board.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 15+ MPH, precip. chance 50-plus percent and hot/cold temps noted)

Indiana at Ohio State - Wind gusts of 20-plus MPH

UCF at West Virginia - Rain possible and wind gusts 28-29 MPH

Texas A&M at Auburn - Mid-40s temps likely colder than usual

Iowa State at Utah - Chance for rain early and late during the contest

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 13

QB

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss - Good to go Saturday after initial probable designation

Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh - Cleared to play but starter for Saturday TBD

RB

Isaac Brown, Louisville - Hopeful to return to but status uncertain

Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma - Liste as questionable for Saturday

Logan Diggs, Ole Miss - Listed questionable for Saturday

WR

Tre Harris, Ole Miss - Ready to roll after initially being listed as probable for Saturday

Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss - Good to go after initially listed as probable for Saturday

Deion Burks, Oklahoma - Won't suit up Saturday

Antwane Wells, Ole Miss - Good to go after initial probable designation

DeAndre Moore, Texas - Questionable to suit up

Jimmy Horn, Colorado - Hopeful to return Saturday

Lawrence Arnold, Kansas - Did a little in practice earlier this week but was termed highly questionable

Nic Anderson, Oklahoma - Remains out this week

Cyrus Allen, Teas A&M - Done for season

Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame - Left last week but was likely available to return if needed

TE

Gee Scott, Ohio State - Status uncertain after leaving last week

Week 13 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Miami ($12,500) vs. Wake Forest

Ward doesn't require much introduction; he ranks among the Heisman frontrunners and is coming off the team's first loss of the year despite throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns last week. The Demon Deacons are generally happy to oblige opposing quarterbacks, allowing six of nine FBS opponents this season to top average fantasy production, with all but one of those six coming at a 10-plus percent clip. A 10 percent over-average clip for Ward would result in 33-34 FD points Saturday, and the expected 45 total points from the Hurricanes certainly makes this a plausible outcome.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado ($11,000) at Kansas

Sanders' best performances to date have checked one of two boxes: either he's scored a rushing touchdown, or he's thrown for four touchdowns. The Jayhawks, to date, have allowed just two rushing touchdowns all season, so I'm putting my money on the four touchdown passes for Sanders. The 59.5 expected total suggests both teams should find the end zone numerous times, and the Jayhawks have consistently yielded over-average production from opposing quarterbacks, allowing 20-plus percent above average to four of the last five. Sanders is averaging 25.5 FD points in conference play, which would again give us a result in the low 30s.

Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest ($8,200) at Miami

Bachmeier is an intriguing option to turn to if you're aiming to save up at quarterback. Prior to last week's contest, featuring a clearly unhealthy Haynes King as the starting quarterback, the Hurricanes' defense yielded 29-plus percent above-average fantasy production to each of the previous four quarterbacks. Bachmeier certainly has his ebbs and flows but has tallied 19.9 FD points or more in five of his 10 games this season. Collecting a point total in the low 20s would certainly qualify as a worthwhile effort at this salary, and the game script certainly favors a heavy passing attack for the Demon Deacons.

Nate Yarnell, Pittsburgh ($7,100) (if he starts) at Louisville

If you're looking to save a little more, Yarnell is another interesting option under center, if he draws the start. Yarnell threw for 350 yards and a touchdown last week against Clemson. His only flaw: he scored just one touchdown. Now on the schedule is a Louisville team that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the slate. That bodes well for Yarnell to thrive if he's under center Saturday, and the starter for the Panthers hasn't been announced, so it will be worth monitoring this situation in warmups.

Running Back

The Top Dogs

RJ Harvey, UCF ($11,500) at West Virginia

Harvey is a true workhorse for the Knights, toting the rock 22-plus times in three of the last four games. The fact that Saturday's contest against the Mountaineers is expected to be a close on leads me to believe Harvey will see a hefty chunk of work again this week. The Knights sit as 3.5-point favorites, and West Virginia has yielded the most fantasy points per game to opposing backs on the year, thanks to a slate-high 15 rushing scores and five receiving touchdowns as well. Harvey is a touchdown machine himself, totaling 19 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores through 10 games, so I'm expecting multiple touchdowns from him again Saturday.

Brashard Smith, SMU ($10,200) at Virginia

Smith was unable to tally multiple touchdowns last week after posting five combined over the two previous, but he did reach pay dirt once and notch another 120 rushing yards. A converted receiver, it's not surprising that he's also racked up 11 catches over the last three games either. While Virginia hasn't allowed a ton of receiving yards to running backs (22 catches for 200 yards), they have allowed 1,054 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns to running backs over just nine games. So, Smith finding pay dirt multiple times on the ground again Saturday is certainly on the table.

Mid-Tier Targets

Quintrevion Wisner ($7,600)/Jaydon Blue ($8,200), Texas vs. Kentucky

I put the two Texas backs in this order for a reason. Wisner is the cheaper of the two backs, likely because of overall fantasy-point results recently, but Wisner still led the room with 20 touches last week versus 17 for Blue. He has 17 carries in two of the last three games, while Blue hadn't topped 14 in a game prior to last week. That said, both backs have value here, and Blue figures to have a lower roster percentage, and it makes for an intriguing pivot in the backfield for a squad expected to rack up 33.5 points. Kentucky has allowed its last four opponents to sit at around average or much, much better than that, while quarterbacks have scored above average once this season. I'll be taking shots at both backs in this backfield.

Amari Daniels, Texas A&M ($7,300) at Auburn

Daniels doesn't have the most appealing matchup on the table, and he hasn't clearly claimed a workhorse role as of yet, but it wouldn't surprise me if he sees a season-high carry count this week in the first game versus a power conference opponent since Le'Veon Moss was ruled out for the season. EJ Smith also saw a hefty chunk of totes last week against an overpowered New Mexico State squad, but Smith didn't do much with it, averaging just 4.0 yards per carry. I'd expect Daniels to retake the sizable workload this week, and the Aggies are favored in this contest, which should allow for additional totes.

Bargain Options

Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss ($6,800) at Florida

While I do anticipate the Rebels leaning on multiple backs Saturday, I still think Bentley will lead the running back room with Henry Parrish out. Bentley compiled 17 total touches against a tough Georgia defense last time out and produced 38 receiving yards on four catches, also reaching pay dirt on the ground. Florida, on the other hand, has yielded 1,343 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores through 10 games, also allowing 361 receiving yards and a pair of scores. I'll take a chance here on Bentley taking advantage of this Gators defense in a game that sees Ole Miss favored by 11.5 points.

Duke Watson, Louisville ($6,700) vs. Pittsburgh (if Isaac Brown is out)

When Brown went down last week, it was Watson who stepped in and didn't miss a beat. The true freshman torched Stanford to the tune of 117 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. Watson is a bit undersized at just 180 pounds, but I'd expect him to handle as many carries as he can this week if Brown is unable to give it a go Saturday. The matchup isn't the most generous, but the Pitt defense has yielded over-average production in the two games prior to last week versus Clemson. The Cardinals are also 7.5-point favorites, so a lead in the second half could mean additional carries for the backfield.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Top Dogs

Travis Hunter, Colorado ($10,500) at Kansas

Hunter is simply one of the most talented players in college football, and this game is the perfect opportunity for him to rack up yardage against a Kansas defense that's yielding 7.6 yards per pass attempt and 1.8 passing touchdowns per game. The Jayhawks did do a good job of containing BYU last week, but wide receivers outproduced their season average in six consecutive contests prior to that. Of those games, four of the six did so by 40-plus percent. that could position Hunter for a massive effort here.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($9,300) vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers' defense may scare away a number of DFS players, but they haven't really faced a premier passing attack to date, and Smith is probably the best wideout the Hoosiers will have seen. Smith also matches Egbuka in terms of target share on the season and has been the clear top option of late, averaging a 26.6 percent target share over the last four games. He'll be heavily involved again Saturday, and the Buckeyes are still expected to put up points, 31.5 to be exact. The Hoosiers have been really good against the run and minimizing opposing quarterbacks' run games as well, so I'm looking for big things in the passing attack.

Xavier Restrepo, Miami ($9,200) vs. Wake Forest

Restrepo remains atop of the pecking order at wide receiver for the heavy-favorite Hurricanes, tallying four receiving touchdowns in the last three games. in addition to 16 grabs for 248 yards and a team-high 27 targets. He seems likely to play a big part in getting Miami to a sizable lead in this one as the Hurricanes aim to bounce back, and the Demon Deacons' defense has allowed wideouts to tally 38.3 FanDuel points per game, good for second-most on the slate.

Mid-Tier Targets

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado ($8,200) at Kansas

If you don't want to spend up for Hunter, Wester has seen a sizable target share of late, amassing 18 targets over the last pair of contests. Hunter finished with more targets than Hunter last week and tallied a season-best 10 grabs, so there could be some upside for the slot wideout in a game I'm expecting a lot of passing Saturday.

Isaiah Horton, Miami ($7,400) vs. Wake Forest

In a similar vein as Wester, Horton is a good pivot option, or you could realistically afford to include both pairs of wideouts in lineups. Horton has a similar target share to Restrepo over the last three games, tallying just one fewer. While he has 75 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns during that span, he does have one more catch, and he's amply sized to find pay dirt at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He has five scores on the year and a favorable matchup that could pay dividends Saturday.

Bargain Options

Jacoby Jones, UCF ($6,300) at West Virginia

Jones' salary still sitting under $7,000 is a bit surprising, considering he has chalked up a combined 18 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns over the last trio of games. that happens to coincide with Dylan Rizk claiming the starting role for the Knights, suggesting there is a connection between the two. The Mountaineers rank third-worst on the slate in terms of fantasy points allowed per contest to opposing wide receivers and have allowed four of the latest five wideout roomes to post above-average totals, so I'm definitely going to have a fair number of Jones shares Saturday.

Raphael Williams (if Yarnell starts), Pitt ($5,800) at Louisville

Williams' recommendation comes with strings attached, but if Yarnell is under center for the Panthers, it's worth a few looks at Williams, who amassed a season-best 15 targets last week agains Clemson and turned in seven catches for 68 yards. Pitt remains an underdog this week versus Louisville, but they have a 25.0 expected score and the Cardinals have been reasonably stingy against the run this year, so there are some reasons to take a shot on Williams this week.

