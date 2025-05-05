College Football
Marquis Crosby

Marquis Crosby News: Headed to Corvallis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Crosby will transfer to Oregon State, he announced.

Crosby spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. His best year was easily his redshirt freshman one, when he ran for 917 yards and nine scores. The following season, he recorded a 20-yard carry before suffering a season-ending injury, and last fall, he was a backup, rushing for 224 yards and one score on 57 carries. He'll look to recapture his 2022 form with the Beavers.

