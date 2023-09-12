College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 3

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

You see something interesting in Week 1 (or Week 0) and wonder if it can and will happen again. In Week 2, we got some affirmative answers and also some negations of previous outcomes. Sure, Colorado looks like it might actually be good on offense, but conversely, Jalen Milroe was thoroughly solved by Texas after giving off (to some) "Jalen Hurts vibes" against Middle Tennessee State. Now, we arrive at Week 3, more confident in our feelings but still needing further evidence. With that in mind, here are my starts and sits for your college football lineups.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Oscar Adaway, RB, North Texas at Louisiana Tech

This is a battle of two of the worst defenses in FBS. The Bulldogs haven't faced much of a challenge yet, but allowing 21 points to Northwestern State, and frankly allowing 17 to FIU before it gave up on Grayson James at quarterback, do not bode well. La Tech finished in the bottom five in rushing yards allowed per attempt last year and has given up 5.5 this season. My only concern here is that the Mean Green have been cycling through four backs. Adaway ran 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown last week, so he has the edge to me.

SIT

Lajohntay Wester, WR, FAU at Clemson

Wester has finished with over 700 yards in each of the last two seasons, and he's off to a hot start to this campaign. However, it is one thing to play well at home against Monmouth and Ohio. Yes, Clemson was upset by Duke, and it took a second to get revved up against an FCS team in Week 2, but this is still a trip to one of the "Death Valley" environments. Wester is going to see a significant step up in the guys covering him.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Jordan Waters, RB, Duke vs. Northwestern

Waters was solid in a secondary role in 2022, rushing for 566 yards and eight touchdowns. He's off to a strong start to this campaign, averaging 8.0 yards per carry, notching three touchdowns, and adding three catches for 46 yards. I am taking nothing from Northwestern stopping UTEP's offense, as it has one of the worst offenses in the FBS. The Wildcats are dealing with a lot of disarray, and they allowed 24 points to Rutgers. Duke's offense is quite a bit better than Rutgers', and Waters is the most talented back the Wildcats will have faced.

SIT

Kobe Paysour, WR, North Carolina vs. Minnesota

Paysour has emerged as the top receiver for Drake Maye, and that's a good spot to be in. As a true freshman, he had 29 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns, which is impressive for a young player, but we have yet to see Paysour do it long-term. Minnesota has absolutely shut down Nebraska and Eastern Michigan offensively, and if that doesn't wow you, it allowed only 14.2 points per game last season.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

Presley has been targeted 14 times through two games, and he has reeled in 10 catches and two touchdowns. It's early, but South Alabama's pass defense has had a lot of trouble this season. After allowing a staggering 19.6 yards per attempt to Tulane, the Jaguars allowed SE Lousiana to throw for 350 yards against them.

SIT

Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU at Arkansas

The Big 12 is feasting on easy matchups in Week 3, with BYU being the striking exception. They are headed to Arkansas to face a defense that has allowed a mere 45.0 rushing yards per game. Robbins was a star at UNLV, running for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. He transferred to BYU…and has disappeared. Through two games, he has a mere 10 carries for 29 yards.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Cade McNamara, QB, Iowa vs. Western Michigan

Do I…do I dare? Do I dare buy into the "Drive for 25?" When Iowa plays Iowa State, all offensive performances should be cast into the abyss, so I will go back to McNamara's opener, where he threw for two touchdowns against Utah State. If Kirk Ferentz cares about his son's job as offensive coordinator, this is the matchup where the Hawkeyes have to try to rack up some points. The Syracuse offense just hammered the Broncos for 41 points (it added a defensive score) led by Garrett Schrader, so McNamara needs to step up here. I…believe?

SIT

Deion Burks, WR, Purdue vs. Syracuse

Burks stood out in Week 1 against Fresno, catching four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Well, in Week 2, he was held to one catch for 18 yards. Syracuse has only allowed one touchdown all season and has held opponents to 4.7 passing yards per attempt, so we may be heading toward Burks' opening salvo proving a fluke.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Keith Willis Jr., RB, Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

I mentioned the defensive woefulness of this matchup, so why wouldn't I return to this opportunity? Willis, a true freshman, popped for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against Northwestern State last week. Marquis Crosby is expected to miss more time with his leg injury, and Willis has earned a chance to see if he can shoulder the load. As for the Mean Green, they've allowed 52.0 points and 6.4 rushing yards per carry, so it's not looking good for that defense in 2023.

SIT

Tyrin Smith, WR, UTEP at Arizona

This is less a bet on Arizona's defense and more against UTEP's offense, which I maligned earlier. Smith has 14 catches but for 127 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers have come against Jacksonville State, Incarnate Word, and Northwestern. I've never believed in Gavin Hardison, UTEP's quarterback since 2020, and so far this year, he seems like he's regressed. If the Miners are on the road against a Power-Five team, I'm betting against this passing game, including Smith.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo vs. San Jose State

Finn almost led Toledo to a win over Illinois, and last week, he went 16-for-17 for 232 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Southern. Dominance against easy competition is a positive signifier. Finn is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 23 touchdowns and ran for nine more last year. San Jose State rolled against Cal Poly in Week 3, but USC and Oregon State torched its defense. This one is likely more competitive, but with Finn leading the way for the Rockets.

SIT

Odieu Hiliare, WR, Bowling Green at Michigan

Hiliare has been targeted 14 times through two games, and he has a touchdown in both outings for the Falcons. That's after he had 58 catches for 747 yards and six touchdowns last season. Of course, now Hiliare is visiting Michigan. The Wolverines seem intent to stomping Group of Five opponents while Jim Harbaugh is out, so I expect no mercy for Bowling Green in what should be a tough day for its passing offense.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State at Colorado

Morrow rushed for 839 yards and four touchdowns last season, though he did not look good in Week 1 against Washington State. That's just one game, though. The Buffaloes have been stellar offensively, but the defense has still struggled. Last year, Colorado allowed 6.3 rushing yards per carry, which was bottom five in FBS and led to a lot of consternation. Well, Colorado has improved all the way to…6.2 rushing yards per carry in 2023.

SIT

Harrison Waylee, RB, Wyoming at Texas

Waylee is expected to make his Wyoming debut in Week 3, having missed two games with a knee injury. With Northern Illinois last season, he ran for 899 yards and five scores. Unfortunately, Waylee is debuting against Texas, and the Longhorns' defense just held Alabama in check. Texas has only allowed 2.2 rushing yards per carry, so Waylee may not love his Wyoming debut.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon vs. Hawaii

The big names at Oregon are likely already etched in stone in your lineup, but we can look beyond those three to Johnson. Hawaii has allowed 35 points to Vanderbilt and 37 points to Stanford, and now it travels to Oregon. The Rainbow Warriors traditionally play worse away from the advantage of their home state. Johnson, a Troy transfer, had 56 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns last season, and he's picked up seven catches for 78 yards and a score with the Ducks thus far.

SIT

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State vs. Fresno State

Rashada is a known name, but now that the tumult of his recruiting is over, he has to produce on the field. He looked good in his debut against an FCS team, but in his first game against an FBS team, Rashada threw for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Fresno State has had some defensive issues this year but finished ninth in passing yards allowed per attempt last season. The Pac-12 doesn't have many tough matchups in Week 3, so Rashada sticks out to me. Don't get sucked in by name recognition.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Will Sheppard, WR, Vanderbilt at UNLV

Maybe you don't pay much attention to the Commodores, so let me say that Sheppard has 20 catches for 217 yards and six touchdowns, two in each game. He's been targeted a whopping 30 times, which is significant. UNLV was torched by Michigan last week, and in 2022, it allowed 7.6 passing yards per attempt.

SIT

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas vs. BYU

After dominating at the FCS level in 2022, Armstrong has done well in his move to the SEC. He has nine catches for 99 yards and three scores, though against Western Carolina and Kent State, the latter of which may be the worst FBS team. BYU is definitely going to be the toughest defense Armstrong has played, as it has allowed 16 points all season, including a garbage-time touchdown last week.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Nate Noel, RB, Appalachian State vs. East Carolina

Let's see, Noel has played in two games this year, and both times, he's gotten over 20 carries and finished with over 100 yards with a touchdown. Sounds good to me! Allowing 30 points to Michigan is one thing, but East Carolina also allowed 31 points to Marshall, including three rushing scores from Rasheen Ali.

SIT

Jalen White, RB, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin

White is off to a strong start, though his two touchdowns last week came paired with 50 total yards, and his Week 1 performance against The Citadel doesn't wow. Wisconsin has allowed 3.1 rushing yards per carry, which, thanks to early-season murkiness, is ranked 40th. For comparison's sake, the Badgers allowed 3.0 yards per carry in 2022, and that ranked second.