Roderick Robinson headshot

Roderick Robinson Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Robinson (ankle) is expected to miss all of UGA's spring practices after undergoing surgery on a broken ankle, Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reports.

Robinson, who missed 11 games last season with a toe injury, is expected to be held out for spring ball as he works his way back from ankle surgery. The 6-foot-1 sophomore has tallied 28 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Roderick Robinson
Georgia
