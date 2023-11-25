CFB DFS Football Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Hartman takes the field for his final regular-season game in the college ranks and should be able to put up a significant number against Stanford. The Cardinal have the worst overall passing defense of the 14 teams in this slate, and although Stanford's looked better in recent weeks, they lack the defensive talent necessary to hold off the Irish. Hartman uncharacteristically struggled against teams like USC and Duke, but his missteps against superior defenses like Clemson and Ohio State are understandable. He is coming off a beatdown against his former team (Wake Forest) last week, and he should be more than ready to end the season on a good note.

The final evening of the regular season features eight games across the two slates, and while Fanduel gives you the full amount, DraftKings has excluded the WVU/Baylor game. We'll touch on that contest at the end of the article and begin with the shared seven games.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Florida State (-6.5) @ Florida O/U: 49.5

Notre Dame (-25.5) @ Stanford O/U: 49.5

Clemson (-7.5) @ South Carolina O/U: 49.5

Georgia (-24) @ Georgia Tech O/U: 60.5

Kansas (-6.5) @ Cincinnati O/U: 57.5

North Carolina (-2.5) @ North Carolina State O/U: 55

Kansas State (-9.5) vs. Iowa State O/U: 45.5

WEATHER

Iowa State/Kansas State: 29 degrees, 85 percent chance of snow

Quarterback

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (DK $7,500, FD $9,400) @ Stanford

Hartman takes the field for his final regular-season game in the college ranks and should be able to put up a significant number against Stanford. The Cardinal have the worst overall passing defense of the 14 teams in this slate, and although Stanford's looked better in recent weeks, they lack the defensive talent necessary to hold off the Irish. Hartman uncharacteristically struggled against teams like USC and Duke, but his missteps against superior defenses like Clemson and Ohio State are understandable. He is coming off a beatdown against his former team (Wake Forest) last week, and he should be more than ready to end the season on a good note.

Max Brown, Florida (DK $6,800, FD $6,500) vs. Florida State

I may be getting too cute with this pick, but hear me out. This battle of the backups will transform Florida State's offense more than Florida's. It's a matter of opportunity for Brown with so many three-and-outs, and no amount of tape can help against Brown's dual-threat ability, which wasn't a feature for the Gators with Graham Mertz under center. Brown has looked solid every time he's stepped in, and after Mertz went down with a broken collarbone, he stepped up in extended time. Tate Rodemaker (DK $7,900, FD $7,300) looked fine against South Alabama, and he certainly ranks high on my list due to the discount price, but Brown will be less popular and potentially more productive.

Running Back

Daijun Edwards, Georgia (DK $7,400, FD $8,500) @ Georgia Tech

Tech's offense has surprised many this season, but they've been underwhelming on the other side of the ball. They've surrendered an average of 28.8 points to opponents and have struggled mightily against the run game, ranking near the bottom of the FBS with an average of 224 yards given up to opposing backfields. I wouldn't rule out alternate backs like Kendall Milton (DK $5,600, FD $7,300) or Roderick Robinson (DK $3,500, FD $4,400) in anticipation of a blowout, but the discounts we received at quarterback allow us more flexibility at other positions, and I think Edwards will be safe for at least two quarters.

Devin Neal, Kansas (DK $7,000, FD $9,900) @ Cincinnati

The Bearcats are in a bad way, and their defense has yet to stop anyone, much less a talented back like Neal. The junior picked apart Kansas State and Texas Tech for 100-plus yards over the past two weeks, and he should be able to keep the momentum going. The lackluster play of Emory Jones will result in a lot of three-and-outs, giving the Jayhawks and the running game a cornucopia of opportunities. How's that for a holiday-appropriate description?

Also consider: Will Shipley, Clemson (DK $6,000, FD $8,200) @ South Carolina

Wide Receiver

Brock Bowers, Georgia (DK $7,900, FD $8,600) @ Georgia Tech

There's plenty of uncertainty at wide receiver this week, so I'm inclined to go very safe with Bowers, who should receive a slight boost if Ladd McConkey is out or limited. Tech's Haynes King could make this game somewhat competitive, and while Georgia will be conservative to deny tape from Alabama, showcasing Bowers will be no secret for the Crimson Tide. Bowers is Carson Beck's favorite target, and he'll be utilized heavily in Atlanta.

Keon Coleman, Florida State (DK $6,600, FD $8,000) @ Florida

Coleman not only reminds me of Davante Adams physically but also of Adams' current situation in Las Vegas. A talent like Adams can make his backup look great, and Coleman has the same ability. Assuming Rodemaker can be somewhat accurate, Coleman's 6-4 frame makes him a favorite for almost any 50-50 ball, and you can bet on that scenario occurring multiple times against the Gators. If you decide on Rodemaker in one of your QB-eligible spots, you must use Coleman.

Tyler Brown, Clemson (DK $5,100, FD $6,800) @ South Carolina

Brown has caught 13 passes over the past two games and has been Cade Klubnik's favorite target over that span. Although anything goes in this interstate rivalry game, South Carolina's pass defense may be one of Kulbnik's easiest foes of the season, and it'll be Klubnik's first chance to take on the Gamecocks. Last year's 31-30 loss marked DJ Uiagalelei's last game as a Tiger, as he ceded the role to Klubnik and promptly entered the transfer portal. Klubnik's first full season as a starter has been a mixed bag, but his defense will give the Klubnik-Brown connection many opportunities.

Also consider: Quentin Skinner, Kansas (DK $3,800, FD $6,600) @ Cincinnati

ADDITIONAL FANDUEL GAME

West Virginia (-10.5) @ Baylor O/U: 54.5

This game provides you with two obvious targets who could shake up your priority order on FanDuel. Garrett Greene ($10,000) carries a well-warranted high salary, as the Mountaineers QB is one of the slate's best and most balanced QBs. His salary doesn't help with our current discount approach at the position, but CJ Donaldson ($8,000) sets up well as a pivot for one of our other running backs. That's about all I like in this game - any Baylor target would only have value as an effort to get unique.