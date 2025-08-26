Bangura was expected to be the starter upon his return to Ohio. After two successful seasons with the Bobcats, he transferred to Minnesota, where his opportunities were few and far between -- he received just four carries all season. Now, he's back at Ohio, but he may have to share the backfield with Duncan Brune, with whom he's listed as a co-starter. Brune is coming off a true freshman year in which he posted 84 yards on 26 carries. Both tailbacks figure to get involved on the ground, and with Bangura's experience, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him with the edge in snaps and carries.