IPL 2022: Potential Game-Changing Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to begin in less than three weeks' time where some of the world best will compete to win the ultimate prize.

Here is a list of five potential game-changers who will be gracing the field in the 15th edition of India's premier T20 competition.

David Warner (Delhi Capitals)

David Warner is a renowned name in shorter formats of the game and this year, he will be representing a new franchise — Delhi Capitals. The left-hander had a difficult campaign during the 2021 edition where he spent most of the time sitting on the bench while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will be eager to produce a much better display this time around. Warner has played 150 matches in the history of IPL where he has managed to score 5,449 runs at an average of 41.59, which included four centuries and 50 half-centuries.

Tim David (Mumbai Indians)

Tim David is one of the hottest young properties in franchise cricket nowadays and it was no surprise when Mumbai Indians paid 82.5 million INR to sign him for the 2022 edition of the IPL. The right-hander is famous for his big-hitting, especially at the backend of the innings, and was the highest six-hitter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 where he was representing Multan Sultans. David has played 89 matches in T20 cricket where he has managed to score 1,965 runs at an average of 33.87 along with an impressive strike-rate of 159.36, which included nine half-centuries.

Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings)

Liam Livingstone is now a renowned name in white-ball cricket and has already shown his capabilities, both with the bat and ball while representing England in internationals as well as playing in different T20 leagues. The 28-year-old has been signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of 115 million INR for the 2022 edition of the IPL. Livingstone has played 167 matches in T20 cricket where he has managed to score 4,110 runs at an average of 28.54 along with the strike-rate of 144.05, which included two centuries and 23 fifties. He also has 69 wickets to his name at an economy-rate of 7.91.

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (RCB)

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva is one of the most in-form all-rounders in T20 cricket over the last 12 months where not many have managed to produce similar kinds of performances, at least with the ball in hand. The 24-year-old has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a deal worth 107.5 million INR for the 2022 edition of the IPL. Hasaranga has played 85 T20s in his career where he has managed to claim 115 wickets at an impressive average of 15.72 along with an outstanding economy-rate of just 6.46. He has also scored 1,005 runs with an average and strike-rate of 17.94 and 136.73, respectively.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Andre Russell remains one of the most high-profile cricketers in the T20 format but he had an up and down last 12 months, especially with the national team. This season, Russell will be once again representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he will be hoping to regain his best form in the mega-event. The West Indies international has played 84 matches in the history of IPL where he has managed to score 1,700 runs at an average of 29.3 along with an outstanding strike-rate of 178.57, which included nine half-centuries. He also has 26 wickets to his name.

