Big Bash League 2022-23: Five Sleepers

The 2022 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is set to begin in two weeks' time where players from all over the world will fight it out to claim the ultimate glory

This year's competition will be a different one compared to earlier editions as for the first time in the history of BBL, teams were selected through a drafting process.

We are bringing you a list of five players who have the ability to surprise a few when the competition will finally gets underway.

Faheem Ashraf (Hobart Hurricanes)

First in the list features Hobart Hurricanes Faheem Ashraf. The Pakistan all-rounder might prove to be an excellent acquisition considering he likes hitting the good length with the pace that can be extremely useful and can also contribute some important runs lower down the order. Ashraf has played 145 T20s in his career where he has managed to claim 146 wickets at an economy-rate of 8.16 and has also scored 1,128 runs at a handy strike-rate of 141.35.

Akeal Hosein (Melbourne Renegades)

Melbourne Renegades' Akeal Hosein is second in the list of sleepers for this year's competition. The left-arm spinner is very clever with his pace variation and might prove to be an excellent acquisition. Not only that but he is also pretty handy with the bat in hand and can make some useful contributions in the later stages of the innings. The 29-year-old has played 89 matches in the 20-over format where he has managed to claim 70 wickets with a brilliant economy-rate of 6.49. That's not it as he has also scored 366 runs with an average of 16.63.

Joe Clarke (Melbourne Stars)

Melbourne Stars' Joe Clarke will be another player to watch out for. The right-hander is now a pretty famous name in the world of T20 cricket but has somewhat faded in the last 12 months. This year, Clarke has the lowest average since 2016 where he is scoring at 23.58 and with a rather low strike-rate of 134.98 as well. Stars will be hoping that the 26-year-old will return to his very best in the upcoming edition. Clarke has played 136 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 3,353 runs at an average of 26.61 along with the strike-rate of 149.28.

Peter Hatzoglou (Perth Scorchers)

Peter Hatzoglou might prove to be a trump card for Perth Scorchers in the upcoming edition. The 24-year-old has already played two editions of the BBL where his performances gradually improved. This year, Hatzoglou will be hoping to further showcase his talent and put himself in contention of becoming a backup for Adam Zampa in the national team. The right-arm leggie has played 30 T20s in his career where he has 34 wickets to his name with an economy-rate of 7.88.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sydney Thunder)

Sydney Thunder's Fazalhaq Farooqi might well prove to be an excellent addition to the squad. The left-arm pacer has been a real sensation ever since the Asia Cup 2022 where he showcased his talent, especially with the new balls. Thunders will be hoping that the 22-year-old will be able to use the conditions to good effect in the upcoming edition as well. Farooqi has played 33 T20s in his career where he has 35 wickets to his name with an impressive economy-rate of 6.53.

