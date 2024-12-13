Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Sleepers

Second on the list is Melbourne Stars' star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell . The 36-year-old will be representing the Stars in his 13th season but has never been able to lead the side to the title. Maxwell has scored 2,916 runs in his Big Bash League career, which is the fifth-highest,

First on the list features Adelaide Strikers' Chris Lynn . The veteran right-hander is the leading run-getter in the history of the BBL, with 3,725 runs to his name at an average of 36.51 and with a strike-rate of 149.05. After having a lean 2021-22 season, Lynn made a grand comeback in the previous two editions as he scored 416 and 304 runs at an average of 41.60 and 60.80, respectively. Last year, Lynn's strike rate was 164.32, which was the highest he had in the last six seasons. The Strikers' team management will be hoping that the former Australian opener will be able to replicate his performances this year as well.

Every year, some stars are present in the competition, more because of their past glories than recent performances. We are bringing you a list of five such players who might not be the most in-demand players nowadays but can deliver a knockout punch in a game for their respective sides.

Chris Lynn (Adelaide Strikers)

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Second on the list is Melbourne Stars' star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The 36-year-old will be representing the Stars in his 13th season but has never been able to lead the side to the title. Maxwell has scored 2,916 runs in his Big Bash League career, which is the fifth-highest, with a strike-rate of 152.51, the highest amongst players who have scored more than 2,000 runs in the competition. Last year, Maxwell scored 243 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.71 and with a strike-rate of 173.57. The Stars management will be hoping for similar performances from their star all-rounder in the upcoming season as well.

D'Arcy Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Third on the list features Adelaide Strikers' top-order batter D'Arcy Short. The 34-year-old is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of the Big Bash League with 2,950 runs at an average of 35.11 and a strike rate of 131.22. However, the last two seasons have been extremely poor for the Katherine-born as he scored 153 and 244 runs at an average of 17 and 22.18 with a strike-rate of just 115 and 119. Those numbers are just not good enough for a player of Short's quality, who scored more than 400 runs in three out of five seasons between 2017 and 2021. The Strikers' management will be hoping that their star performer will return to some form in the next season and once again showcase his talent at the highest level.

Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers)

Fourth on the list is Perth Scorchers' veteran pacer Andrew Tye. The 37-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker in BBL history, with 156 to his name. However, he had a below-par season last year, claiming 12 wickets in nine innings. It was the first time in six seasons that Tye claimed less than 15 wickets. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the Perth-born pacer will return to his best this season or if it is going to be the continuation of what he produced last year.

David Warner (Sydney Thunder)

Last on the list features former Australia's opening batter David Warner. The left-hander has only played 11 matches in his BBL career and has scored 301 runs. After retiring from international cricket, Warner hopes to have a memorable season in Australia's premier domestic T20 competition.