ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Players to Watch

The highly anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, where 20 teams will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Like in any big event, fans will be waiting to see the big-name players shine and deliver for their respective teams when it matters most.

We are bringing you a list of five players primed for big performances in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

The first in the list features Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam. The right-hander has been consistently outstanding in 2024, scoring the most runs in T20 cricket with 1,322 at an average of 47.21 along with a strike-rate of 135.86, which included one century and 13 fifties. These impressive numbers are a testament to his capabilities. Babar himself will be eager to produce the goods at the highest level, especially after a below-par outing in the previous ICC event, the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Virat Kohli (Pakistan)

Second on the list features India's Virat Kohli. The right-hander is among the game's greats, especially in white-ball formats, and his class remains unquestionable. Kohli is having a fabulous 2024 where he is scoring runs like he always did and scoring them at a quicker rate than he has ever done in his career. This year the Delhi-born batters' strike-rate in the T20 format has been 155, the highest he has had in a year in his career. His previous best was 147, which was back in 2016. In the IPL 2024, Kohli was instrumental in helping the Royal Challengers Bangalore finish in the playoffs spot as he ended the competition as by far the leading run-getter with 741 runs in just 15 innings at an outstanding average of 61.75 along with the strike rate of 154.69, which included one century and five half-centuries. Those numbers cannot be ignored; therefore, Team India hopes to see their star batter again shine on the global stage and help the side lift another ICC title.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Third on the list is Pakistan's ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm fast bowler is having an impressive time with the ball in hand, taking 47 wickets, the most by any bowler in the T20 format. Since the start of 2023, Afridi remains the only bowler in the world in T20 cricket to claim 100 wickets. Therefore, Pakistan team management will be hoping that he will be able to continue delivering the goods in the upcoming mega-event.

Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)

Fourth on the list features South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen. The 32-year-old has been outstanding this year with the bat in hand in T20 cricket where he is the sixth-highest run-getter with 935 runs to his name at an average of 38.95, which included eight half-centuries. The most impressive aspect has been Klaasen's ability to score quick runs, as he has the third-best strike-rate in the world in T20 cricket of 186.25 amongst batters who have scored 500 or more runs in 2024. The Pretoria-born batter has registered 76 sixes this year, with only one behind Nicholas Pooran, which shows that he can destroy any bowling attack on a given day. Proteas team management will be hoping to see Klaasen rising to the occasion in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and help the side secure their maiden title.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Last in the list features West Indies' hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander was always famous for his skills and ability to strike it big but over the last 18 months, he has taken his game to a whole new level. Since the start of 2023, Pooran has smashed 154 sixes, 17 more than any other batter in the world in T20 cricket, in just 72 innings. Those numbers are a testament to what Pooran is capable of. Therefore, West Indies fans will be hoping to see him deliver similar performances on home soil in the upcoming mega-event.

