IPL 2024: Five Game-Changing Players

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin in less than two weeks' time as the excitement is increasing with every passing day.

In a competition as tough and as ruthless as the IPL, every team desires to have match winners in their contingent who can win them a match or two on their own.

We are bringing you a list of five such players who will participate in the IPL 2024 and all of them have the ability to turn the game upside down in the match of minutes.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

First in the list features Lucknow Super Giants' star batter Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander has always been very highly rated in the cricket community but often has not lived up to the potential. However, it seems that Pooran has now become a finished article, at least in the shorter formats and he has shown time and again in the recent past that he has what it takes to deliver a knockout punch in any situation. The West Indies international has registered 41 sixes this year, most by any batter in T20 cricket and therefore, other teams will always be aware of his ability to swing the game in his team's favour.

Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became a household name in the IPL 2023 when he made the impossible, possible, with the bat in hand. In the match against the Gujrat Titans during the previous edition of the competition, Singh smashed five sixes in the final over to win KKR a match from a position of needing 28 off the last five balls. That performance changed the life of the 26-year-old who since then has made his debut for the national team in the ODIs and T20Is. Therefore, the hopes will be high from Singh this time around as well when he takes the field for the KKR.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Third in the list features Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wanindu Hasaranga. The star all-rounder has been a proven performer in the T20 format. In the recent past, Hasaranga has not only delivered with the ball but also with the bat in hand. The last edition of the IPL was not a great one for the 26-year-old where he ended up claiming just nine wickets in eight matches at an economy-rate of 8.89. Those numbers do not show how good Hasaranga can be in the 20-over format and therefore, no team would like to face a player like him.

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav is fourth on the list. The right-hander is a proven talent in T20 cricket and has delivered the goods in the IPL for a number of seasons. The last season was another good one for Yadav where he scored 605 runs at an average of 43.21 along with an outstanding strike-rate of 181.13, including one century and five half-centuries. Those numbers are just too good to ignore when it comes to talking about the potential matchwinners in the IPL 2024.

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Last, but not the least, features Royal Challengers Bangalore's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Australia international has been around for a long time and has delivered numerous match-winning performances in different parts of the world and in different competitions as well. Maxwell recently played arguably the greatest innings in the history of ODI cricket where he single-handedly helped Australia beat Afghanistan from an unbelievable situation and reminded everyone that he remains the one and only 'Big Show' in the world of cricket.

