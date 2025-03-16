IPL 2025: Five Youngsters to Watch

Second on the list features Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary . The 23-year-old has had an impressive start to his T20 career, where in 15 matches, he has scored 478 runs at an average of

First on the list features Vaibhav Suryavanshi . The left-handed batter has become the youngest to be picked by an IPL franchise, as he is still 13 years old. He was signed by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for a sum of 1.1 crore INR. Suryavanshi has been regarded as the one for the future and showcased his talent not so long ago when he smashed a 58-ball century in a four-day match against Australia U-19. Not so surprisingly, Suryavanshi has played only one official T20 in his career; therefore, he is not expected to shine bright in the upcoming edition. However, this tournament might become a great learning curve for a player who is being already tipped to play India one day in the future.

A competition like IPL is considered a perfect opportunity for local players to share the dressing room with some of the biggest names in cricket. The focus is primarily on youngsters showcasing their talent at the highest level. We are bringing you a list of five youngsters who have the skill set to grab the limelight.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to begin in less than a week as teams' preparations are moving towards completion.

A competition like IPL is considered a perfect opportunity for local players to share the dressing room with some of the biggest names in cricket. The focus is primarily on youngsters showcasing their talent at the highest level. We are bringing you a list of five youngsters who have the skill set to grab the limelight.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

First on the list features Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The left-handed batter has become the youngest to be picked by an IPL franchise, as he is still 13 years old. He was signed by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for a sum of 1.1 crore INR. Suryavanshi has been regarded as the one for the future and showcased his talent not so long ago when he smashed a 58-ball century in a four-day match against Australia U-19. Not so surprisingly, Suryavanshi has played only one official T20 in his career; therefore, he is not expected to shine bright in the upcoming edition. However, this tournament might become a great learning curve for a player who is being already tipped to play India one day in the future.

Yuvraj Chaudhary (Lucknow Super Giants)

Second on the list features Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary. The 23-year-old has had an impressive start to his T20 career, where in 15 matches, he has scored 478 runs at an average of 47.8 and with a staggering strike rate of 153.69. That's not all, as with the ball in hand, he has taken eight wickets in as many innings, that too with an impressive economy rate of just 5.95. Those numbers became the reason for the Giants to select him for the IPL 2025, and the franchise will be hoping that Chaudhary will deliver the goods at the highest level when he gets his first chance.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals)

Third on the list features Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk. The right-hander is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket but has not delivered the goods consistently at the highest level as of yet. Fraser-McGurk will be playing in his second IPL season for the Capitals. Last year, he was brilliant with the bat in hand, scoring 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66 and with a strike rate of 234. The franchise will also hope for something similar from the youngster this time.

Suyash Sharma (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Fourth on the list features leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. The 21-year-old will be playing for his second franchise this season after not being retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharma had an impressive first season for the franchise, where he claimed 10 wickets in 11 outings, but in the second season, he played just two matches and bowled just four overs, where he conceded 51 runs without taking a wicket. Overall, the right-arm leggie has impressive numbers in T20 cricket, where, in 27 matches, he has 33 wickets, with an economy rate of just 7.35.

Arshin Kulkarni (Lucknow Super Giants)

Last on the list features Arshin Kulkarni. The 20-year-old will be playing for the Lucknow Super Giants as an all-rounder in this edition of the IPL. He represented the franchise in the last edition as well, where he only managed to play in two matches. Overall, Kulkarni had an impressive start to his T20 career. In 14 matches, he scored 324 with a strike rate of 145.29 and had 10 wickets, with a slightly high economy rate of 9.53. The Giants will be hoping that the youngster will be able to showcase his talent at the highest level this season.