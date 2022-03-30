Call of Duty League Minneosta Rokkr Major 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

Call of Duty Major 2 is upon us, and it's time to take a look at the players to target and players to fade heading into the second major of the CDL season, hosted by the Minnesota Rokkr.

Players to Target

Scump

On a team with Shotzzy, Dashy and iLLeY, Scump might still be the best player. The SMG has been in dominant form and now that he's back on his throne he's shown no signs of stepping down. The most impressive bit for Scump? He's been better with the AR than the SMG. On Gavutu,, especially when Scump is pushed to pick up the longer range rifles, he has been exceptionally good. The only concern for Scump, and any member of OpTic Texas is a possible Round 2 match with FaZe, who are the only team competitive with OpTic.

Methodz

What is Methodz eating for breakfast in the morning? GOAT-ios? There's good form, there's red-hot, and then there's whatever Methodz is on. Let's call his form SN 1987A, because this AR is the hottest thing in the universe right now, and supernovas need to step aside. In Stage 2 Methodz has a 1.38 overall K/D, nearly 0.15 better than Dashy. What? Just... what? His SND K/D? 1.61. Methodz is absolutely fire right now, and Boston is a top four team in the CDL right now. A Round 1 match against the Gunless-less LA Guerillas before a likely clash with London gives Methodz all sorts of upside too.

Temp

Well, this is strange, but honestly, at this point, there's nothing to be confused by here. Temp has been an exceptional fantasy player throughout the season, and his Stage 2 form has been brilliant. I'll even say it quietly, with John and Jimbo in good form too, Paris aren't a bottom-four team in the CDL. They may be starting in the lower bracket but Temp and co. will likely take on Florida in their first match and that is a very winnable contest. Temp had the fifth highest K/D in Stage 2, sandwiched between Cellium and Simp. Company doesn't get much better than that.

Players to Fade

Spart

Spart was never intended to play in Major 2, but sometimes life gets in the way and Gunless is dealing with a variety of illnesses. At the end of the day this is sort of a 'free space' of fades. Spart is far from a bad player, but we've seen time after time, it's hard to make the step up from Challengers into the league. Spart and LA Guerillas are unfortunate fades, after an honestly brilliant set of qualifiers in Stage 2. Spart and LA Guerillas most promising part might be based around a new style, with no expectations they have the ability to switch things up and try to catch some others teams off guard. It's hard to trust that for fantasy purposes though.

Envoy

Oh LA Thieves, what have you done. Many thought this was a top-three team in the CDL, yet in Stage 2 they finished 11th, and it wasn't one player struggling, Envoy was the best of a bad bunch... with a 0.97 KD. What an absolute travesty of a performance from the 'Prince of Thieves'. Envoy is a good player and LA Thieves in all reality should be a good team, and yet here we are. Starting in the lower bracket, it's hard to trust Envoy or Thieves, especially since they could be ruled out of the tournament inside the first day. Envoy and Thieves certainly have the upside to come and make a huge lower bracket run, but we can only go on what we've been shown, and LA Thieves haven't shown anything in Stage 2.

Bance

Toronto Ultra had a rough Stage 2, and nobody felt that more than Bance, who ended up at the bottom of most stats. The in-game leader and SMG for Ultra has been poor throughout the 2022 season, and just isn't worth targeting. It's been a poor game for Ultra, and apart from maybe Cammy, it's hard to trust anyone on the 2021 Champs runner ups. Bance has the potential to bounce back, but combined with a recent COVID case, it's uncertain what sort of form Bance will be in for Major 2.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg