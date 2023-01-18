Call of Duty League Major 2 Week 2 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

The Call of Duty League was rocked by the biggest announcement of the year Tuesday, as Scump has retired from competitive Call of Duty. The shockwaves sent throughout the league are impossible to ignore, but the schedule rolls on and Major 2 Week 2 is next up, with OpTic and London making changes for the second straight week.

Players to Target

Scrappy

Scrappy is on pace to take the Rookie of the Year award with ease and also garner MVP votes. The flex star has already transformed Toronto into a weekly contender and is simply taking over with ease. Scrappy is worth targeting in all formats, and has already pushed into the very top of the rankings in all formats. The slayer currently sits only behind Cellium for overall KD in the CDL with a 1.18 and an absurd 1.33 in control.

HyDra

The current favorite for MVP, HyDra has silenced all of the doubters about this new NYSL roster, putting together masterful showing after masterful showing. The SMG player has been on fire throughout, to the tune of a 1.16 overall KD and a 1.18 in hardpoint. HyDra took the top spot in Major 1 and is looking to keep that brilliant individual form heading into the latter stages of Major 2. HyDra's good form and overall incredibly level have shown the potential so many thought he'd have when he first joined the league in 2020, and keep him firmly entrenched among the top players in the CDL.

Afro

Minnesota Rokkr have struggled early in Major 2, but Afro has been shining individually. The SMG player has been realizing his true superstar potential with some incredible showings in Major 2. Rokkr on paper have the talent to compete among the top spots heading into the second Major and if Afro can keep this sort of form rolling he could compete in MVP voting with HyDra. Afro currently has a 1.15 KD overall and a 1.22 in Search and Destroy, putting him fourth in the league, ahead of the indomitable Pred.

Players to Fade

Dashy

Dashy is back on OpTic and finds himself in the red for the first time. It's not a concern over his individual skill but Dashy has now been dropped and picked up by OpTic twice in the last three months, both times within a week. If that doesn't scream "internal issues" I don't know what does... except well Dashy publicly going after his coach. There's simply no way this OpTic team can be trusted to not crumble. If they can avoid the issues many expect with the departure of Scump, then Dashy could rise out of this section. Frankly that feels like a long shot at the moment.

Skrapz

Skrapz returned to the league last week and in his first foray back he's already taken the unfortunate honor of the worst KD in the entire league. It was a week to forget for the veteran, who failed to produce anything on the server and struggled to show any flashes of his old form. London have made yet another change, bringing PaulEhx back in for Zer0, but in all reality this team seems to be clutching at affordable straws. Skrapz just hasn't shown nearly enough to be worth considering, especially on a team that seems set to be among the worst in the league.

Kenny

LA Thieves came out of nowhere to take the title in 2022 and somehow appear to be back in the 'nowhere' category. Maybe it's early-year jitters again, but Kenny is back near the bottom of the league in every statistical category and LA Thieves have crumbled at the first sign of opposition in all formats. The talent on this team and the chemistry they showed in Vanguard could shine through and put them right back at the top competing for titles, but at the moment Kenny is posting a 0.92 overall KD and doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg