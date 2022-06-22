Roobet Cup 2022 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

Roobet Cup is thrown into the middle of a busy period after the PGL Major Antwerp, but still features some of the top teams in the world, including recent breakouts such as OG and 9z. Here's a look at some players to target and fade in Roobet Cup 2022.

Players to Target

sh1ro

sh1ro and Gambit (Players) have found a new team and are living in a new country, but they haven't shown any signs of slowing down. This roster is the fourth-ranked team in the world and top contenders to take the title at Roobet Cup. Over the past three months sh1ro has been putting up numbers that would look at home on the stat page of s1mple or ZywOo: 1.27 rating, 0.77 kills per round, 1.15 Impact rating. Those sort of numbers make it impossible to look past sh1ro in any match, but opening the tournament against Complexity means that sh1ro should get the chance to pad those numbers early.

broky

FaZe Clan have been a weird team - winning the major and ESL Pro League give them an early hand on the title of 'most successful team of 2022', but they've been far from consistent. Add to that the interesting ways the successes have come to them (JKS a stand-in for Pro League, rain rolling back the years at the Major) and the question is if this team can perform with just their trio of superstars stepping up. I think yes and broky is right at the middle of that with his dominant role on the AWP for FaZe Clan. While he might not be the most consistent AWPer in Europe, broky has shown that he can put up ratings near 2.00 when he is on form and has averaged a 1.12 rating over the last three months against the toughest competition in the world.

yuurih

FURIA are so hard to rate. This team moved to North America because they had essentially conquered the South American CS:GO scene, well now the North American scene is essentially gone. While this leaves FURIA with a nearly guaranteed slot in every international event it's hard to know which version of the Brazilian super team will show up at any given event. This roster has been boot camping and playing in Europe for well over a month now and should be at full form, making yuurih one of the top plays in any fantasy environment. This is one of the most talented riflers in the world and one that can take over any match, especially opening the tournament against 9z, a team that should be utterly blown away by the firepower of FURIA.

Players to Fade

Jerry

forZe have one of the busiest schedules in the world of CS:GO right now, stuck in limbo between tier one and tier two. Jerry and co. have been entering a plethora of open tournaments while also playing in major events - sometimes leading to four or more matches in a day. Add that to the fact that this roster is one of the underdogs of the tournament already and it's easy to fade Jerry. Over the past three months he offers a 1.01 rating and 0.68 kills per round. Point blank, there are simply stronger fantasy options available.

dexter

dexter is the in-game leader of MOUZ and that is still a sentence that makes next to no sense to anyone involved. He has shown nothing despite having a roster filled with impressive young talents, a roster that has quickly begun to fade. dexter offers little on the server and has shown no signs of keeping up with European fragging. Over the past three months dexter sits with a 0.98 rating while playing lower-tier competitions. Against the best teams in Europe and the rest of the world it's hard to see dexter anywhere near a 1.00 even.

Snappi

Snappi and ENCE are some of the coolest stories in CS:GO currently, a team of misfits and unwanted players forming together to push into the top four in the world. Despite that we still have to put Snappi in the 'Players to Fade' category at least until he can find some individual form. This roster has plenty of firepower with hades, Maden and of course Spinx. Setting those stars up has certainly had an impact on Snappi who has slowly taken a more passive role and set his stars up to thrive at the detriment of his individual stats. That is clearly working for ENCE on the server, but it isn't something to chase in fantasy lineups.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org