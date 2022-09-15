VCT Champions 2022 Final Four Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our VALORANT series.

And then there were four left in VCT Champions, four teams from four different regions competing for the 2022 title. Here's a look at some players to target and fade as we head into the final four of VCT Champions 2022.

Players to Target

yay

yay has been the best player at VCT Champions 2022 and it hasn't been even remotely close. The only player with a slight argument for that spot would be Derke, and he's already headed home after losing to DRX. yay has 1.35 rating heading into the upper bracket final, as well as 275.8 ACS and 169.4 ADR. Simply put there is no player in better form in the world and it's impossible to fade yay moving into the final four. yay and OpTic have a favorable match with a LOUD side they have consistently beaten in 2022 in the upper bracket final.

Shao

One of the few teams who's sniper isn't there best player, FPX boast a plethora of rifling talent including Shao and SUYGETSU, truly either would be an excellent pick but I'm going with Shao in this spot. The rifler has been in excellent form and heads into the lower bracket semi-final against a DRX team that he will be favored against. Shao currently has a 1.10 rating and 202.2 ACS as well as a solid 140.4 ADR playing a variety of support agents, including Sage, Sova and Fade.

pANcada

If there's any team that hasn't really made any waves and yet sits in top four, it's LOUD. This roster finished their group in second and now sits just two maps away from a grand final appearance. pANcada has led the way with a 1.13 rating despite sitting on smokes agents, consistently showing that he can flat out play no matter what his role is. pANcada and LOUD will be underdogs against OpTic, but if this edition of VCT Champions has taught us anything it's that anyone can beat anyone on any given day in VALORANT. pANcada's only concern is the level of competition taking a step up, but he was a strong fantasy option in the group stage against OpTic themselves, giving him a somewhat safe floor.

Players to Fade

FNS

FNS is in yet another top three position and is that even a surprise at this point? The in-game leader is arguably the most successful since the inception of VCT though individually he offers next to nothing for fantasy managers. With one of the most average stat lines and an agent pool that plays around the superstars that surround him it's hard to trust FNS for any sort of fantasy purposes. FNS and OpTic head into the upper bracket finals as tournament favorites, though FNS is best left out of fantasy rosters.

ANGE1

Another incredibly successful IGL, another player to fade, ANGE1. The veteran in-game leader has taken FPX through one of the most challenging years in the history of VALORANT, and is showing no signs of slowing down as he and FPX look to go back-to-back following their Masters 2 triumph. ANGE1 and FPX take on DRX, who they come in as favorites against in the lower bracket semi-finals.

Zest

Zest is the support of DRX and in all reality is an impressive player in his own right. Despite that he finds himself in the red section for two main reasons. First, he has been playing almost exclusively Fade and Sova at Champions, and while it's possible to produce on those agents he is often put in poor positions to prepare for retakes by his team. Second, he takes on FPX, the reigning Masters champions, and the second favorites to take the whole event, giving him an extremely unfavorable schedule. Zest is talented and DRX are the dark horses, but there's every chance he is sent home quickly.

Stats courtesy of Thespike.gg

