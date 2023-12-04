DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 12 - Tuesday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

The latest double-game week gets underway Tuesday, and our latest DraftKings breakdown is going to be Efes-heavy, as the Turkish team has not only been bitten by the injury bug but completely swallowed by it. No fewer than six players capable of filling a rotation spot will be unavailable against Panathinaikos. Value will be easy to come by as a result, so selecting the right top-tier players will be pivotal. Additionally, one of the league's star players -- Nikola Mirotic -- will sit out this week after aggravating an Achilles injury, and that opens the door for some value on the Milan side, as well as some increases in usage.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($11,400)

This is a pretty simple one. Half their team is out, it's a solid matchup and he will be asked to do everything and play as many minutes as he can handle.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($11,000)

He's just so elite. If he's not scoring he can get double-digit assists, and he has also been racking up the steals. If he's scoring he can top the 40-point mark on DraftKings. The matchup isn't easy but I'm not sure that even matters at this point.

Jerian Grant, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,300)

DraftKings could have put him at $10,000, but instead we get another discount on a player seeing maximum minutes and contributing in numerous categories. Did I mention he also has a quality matchup?

Darius Thompson, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($9,600)

Just as I said last week, if Larkin has a rough go of it or gets in foul trouble, Thompson has slate-breaking upside -- even if it appears he doesn't.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($9,900)

The usage leader for Zalgiris gets a great matchup against last-place ALBA, but there is some concern the game could be a blowout.

Mike James, AS Monaco ($10,800)

James is one of the most talented players in the EuroLeague but hasn't shown he can be a reliable fantasy player when all of Monaco's guards are healthy, which they are heading into Round 12. For that reason he's only a contrarian option in GPPs for me.

Maodo Lo, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,600)

Lo is priced accurately but could see a big usage number with Mirotic out, and he provides a nice floor if just a few shots fall.

Valuable Values

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin ($7,800)

If ALBA remains shorthanded Procida has to be considered. He looked like one of the best players in the league the last couple weeks.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($7,300)

Nunn worked as a reserve in Round 11, but he was part of the closing group and wound up getting up 16 shots en route to a breakout game.

Sergio Llull, Real Madrid ($6,300)

The veteran got the surprise start last week and did not disappoint. He is not afraid to shoot it and his minutes should be secure Tuesday with backcourt mate Sergio Rodriguez out of action.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($11,600)

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens ($9,600)

Both these guys have an elite matchup, as Efes is about as thin as possible in the frontcourt. Even before the injuries started hitting they were not too stout on the interior, so both Mitoglou and Lessort could deliver.

Serge Ibaka, FC Bayern Munich ($10,000)

Ibaka might finally get minutes in the upper 20s because he has been on an absolute tear lately. He now faces a Milan team that does not match up well with him.

Shavon Shields, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($9,800)

He was already the usage leader with Mirotic healthy, and with the latter now out, Shields will be asked to carry the load Tuesday. He should be one of the safer plays at the forward spot.

Valuable Values

Nicolo Melli, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($8,100)

Melli has been playing well, and he has a big opportunity with Mirotic out. He will likely be asked to run some of the plays meant for Mirotic, which gives him a chance at a big night.

Edgaras Ulanovas, Zalgiris Kaunas ($8,200)

The volatile captain was great his last time out, and with Brady Manek and Arnas Butkevicius unavailable, he is primed to produce against a defense-optional ALBA team.

Tyrique Jones, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($7,200)

Mike Daum, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($4,900)

To put it simply, these two will be asked to play as much as they can, and both have a history of producing all the way back to college.

Gabriel Deck, Real Madrid ($7,500)

He appears to be the safest Real Madrid forward as of now, as his minutes seem secure in competitive contests. The price is still too cheap for a player who possesses the ceiling Deck does.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($7,600)

Unfortunately he's not the smash play he once was with his price on the way up. However, he's a talented player, and if gets minutes in the mid-20s -- which he could Tuesday with Frank Kaminsky sidelined -- he could still easily outperform his price.

Khalifa Koumadje, ALBA Berlin ($6,800)

Koumadje's issue is always fouls. If he can avoid them he is worthy of interest, as he checks in below $7,000 and can rack up fantasy points via blocks, rebounds and putbacks.

Alex Poythress, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($4,600)

Johannes Voigtmann, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan ($7,400)

Both these players could start Tuesday with Mirotic out, and I'll gladly get exposure to either or both in that scenario.

Erkan Yilmaz, Anadolu Efes Istanbul ($4,500)

There's a good chance he starts with both Will Clyburn and Rodrigue Beaubois out, and he has been pretty active when he gets an opportunity. At this price and with elevated playing time, it shouldn't be too hard for Yilmaz to return 3x value just like he did his last time out.

