EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Round 26 - Thursday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:00 AM ET Thursday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Oscar da Silva Over 8.5 Points (-116 FanDuel)

I refuse to not capitalize on da Silva starting while Devin Booker is out. He played great Tuesday from both a defensive and rebounding perspective but wound up getting into foul trouble. I'm going with him again and taking every single da Silva prop I can get my hands on.

Wenyen Gabriel Over 6.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

I'm also sticking with Gabriel, as I think fouls are the only thing that can slow him down. Efes is allowing the most points to centers this season, and Gabriel will continue anchoring the middle for Panathinaikos with all of Mathias Lessort, Omer Yurtseven and Kostas Antetokounmpo unavailable.

Isaiah Canaan Over 10.5 Points (-108 FanDuel)

Canaan can hit the threes, and with Codi Miller-McIntyre dishing him the rock, a matchup with ALBA is just what the doctor ordered. ALBA is ceding the third most points to opposing guards, and while Nemanja Nedovic's presence could put a cap on Canaan's minutes, I also wouldn't mind doing a mini-ladder for Canaan points on DraftKings.

