EuroLeague Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Round 1 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Oct. 4

We started the year off on the right foot, going 5-2 with a really bad beat on Martin Hermannsson under 10.5 points. ALBA's point guard was scoreless in the first half and did not go over until the final minute of the contest.

I think the oddsmakers did a more effective job with Friday's numbers, but I still think we can take advantage of a couple and come out profitable again. Good luck, everyone!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 10:30 AM ET Friday.

Jordan Nwora Over 11.5 Points

Nwora has been a scoring machine since joining Efes, and it's looking early on that he's a perfect fit. Although he has been playing without Shane Larkin, he still remains the ideal Will Clyburn replacement and I suspect we can get this number home.

Filip Petrusev Over 5.5 Rebounds and Over 10.5 Points

I've always been a big believer in Petrusev, and early this season he will be asked to do a lot with Nikola Milutinov and Moustapha Fall both unavailable. Petrusev and Moses Wright should split the minutes at the center spot, and they could overlap some when Olympiacos goes big.

Ante Zizic Over 8.5 Points

Much like Nwora on the other side, Zizic has been on fire to start the season, and he looks like he's ready to anchor the center spot with Bryant Dunston now in Lithuania. Efes routinely is beatable on the interior, and I want to attack with Zizic in his new role. I'm also okay going over on 5.5 rebounds if you can find that number.

Mikael Jantunen Over 1.5 Three-Pointers

Jantunen is a spot-up shooter for a Paris team making its EuroLeague debut. He gets up about six attempts from long range per game and is close to 50 percent. This is primarily a play on the odds, as we're getting plus money on this in some spots.

Kevarrius Hayes Over 5.5 Rebounds

Hayes is a menace on the glass and has spurts where he can get this in the first half. Hopefully he can avoid the fouls against a Red Star team that I don't respect much on the interior.

T.J. Shorts Under 25.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

Shorts is a phenomenal player, but this number is up there with some of the best players in the league. He will be making his EuroLeague debut Friday, and he will have to deal with some respectable defenders in Codi Miller-McIntyre and Isaiah Canaan.

Will Clyburn Over 12.5 Points

For full transparency, this play is not stat-based but rather a call on a heat check. Clyburn starts off the EuroLeague season with a revenge game against an Efes team that he just left, and not exactly on great terms. The matchup is soft and I could see him giving himself the full green light in Round 1.

